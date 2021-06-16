Home / News / Auto News / Toyota announces 'Buy Now, Pay Later' scheme for Urban Cruiser
Toyota Urban Cruiser is now available with 'Buy Now, Pay Later' scheme

In order to boost sales, Japanese carmaker Toyota has introduced an attractive scheme for its Urban Cruiser SUV in India. It is a 'Buy Now and Pay Later' deal that allows consumers to buy the vehicle and make the payment at a later date. Under the scheme, buyers will be allowed to pay for the car in installments starting October 2021. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It offers an all-LED lighting setup

The Toyota Urban Cruiser features an aggressive look with a muscular bonnet, a dual slat grille, a wide air dam, a roof-mounted spoiler, and silvered skid plates. For lighting, it houses projector LED headlamps, dual-function LED DRLs, fog lamps, and LED taillamps. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

The car runs on a 104hp, 1.5-liter engine

The Toyota Urban Cruiser is fueled by a 1.5-liter K-series naturally aspirated petrol motor that generates 104hp of maximum power and 138Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque converter gearbox.

Inside, there is a 7.0-inch touchscreen and dual airbags

The Toyota Urban Cruiser offers a spacious 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a dual-tone dashboard, power windows, an adjustable steering wheel, and automatic climate control. It also packs quad speakers and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the four-wheeler provides twin airbags, an engine immobilizer, a rear-view camera, and a crash sensor.

Toyota Urban Cruiser: Pricing

In India, the Toyota Urban Cruiser currently starts at Rs. 8.62 lakh for the base Mid model and goes up to Rs. 11.40 lakh for the top-spec Premium automatic variant (both prices, ex-showroom).

