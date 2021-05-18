Triumph launches Steve McQueen and Sandstorm edition Scramblers in India

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on May 18, 2021, 04:47 pm

2021 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen, Street Scrambler 900 launched

Triumph Motorcycles has launched two limited-edition bikes in India, namely the Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen and Street Scrambler 900 Sandstorm. Paying homage to the 'King of Cool' Steve McQueen, who rode the Triumph TR6 motorcycle himself, the new Scrambler 1200 is limited to just 1,000 units worldwide. The Street Scrambler 900 Sandstorm edition, on the other hand, is limited to 775 units globally.

Design

The special Scrambler 1200 bears McQueen's signature

The Triumph Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen edition has an eye-catching look with a new Competition Green and Gold color palette and a Steve McQueen graphic etched on the fuel tank. Each of the limited 1,000 bikes is individually numbered and features a laser etched Steve McQueen signature. It also offers a brown bench seat, an engine guard, golden front forks, and Monza fuel-filler cap.

Power and performance

It is equipped with a 6-speed gearbox

The Triumph Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition is powered by a BS6-compliant 1,200cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 88hp at 7,250rpm and a peak torque of 110Nm at 4,500rpm. The two-wheeler also gets ride-by-wire technology along with six riding modes, including Rain, Road, Off-road, Sport, and a rider configurable mode.

Styling

Triumph Street Scrambler 900 Sandstorm gets a Matte Gray shade

Separately, inspired by the original 1960s' Scrambler desert racers, the Triumph Street Scrambler 900 Sandstorm edition features a rugged design. It has a new Matte Storm Gray paintwork, a brushed aluminium sump guard, a high-set front mudguard, a new headlight bezel with a black grille, split-style seats, and a twin exhaust setup. Each of the 775 models comes with a personalized certificate of authenticity.

Power and performance

It is powered by a 900cc engine

The Triumph Street Scrambler 900 Sandstorm edition draws power from a BS6-compliant 900cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that generates 64hp of power at 7,250rpm and 80Nm of peak torque at 3,250rpm. The mill is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The two-wheeler also offers ride-by-wire technology along with three riding modes. Rider's safety is ensured by dual-channel ABS, switchable traction control, and disc brakes.

Information

How much do these special bikes cost?

The Triumph Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen edition is priced in India at Rs. 13.75 lakh whereas the Triumph Street Scrambler 900 Sandstorm variant costs Rs. 9.65 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).