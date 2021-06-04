Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS arrives in China

British automaker Triumph Motorcycles has launched its Speed Triple 1200 RS motorbike in China. As for the highlights, the bike has an aggressive look and comes with a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster as well as a full-LED setup for lighting. It draws power from a 1,160cc, inline 3-cylinder engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

The bike has a twin-pod headlamp cluster

The Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS has a muscular fuel tank, a side-slung exhaust, a stepped-up seat, a single-sided swingarm, and a twin-pod headlamp cluster with eye-brow style DRLs. The bike packs a Bluetooth-enabled TFT instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on alloy wheels wrapped in Metzeler Racetec RR tires. It has a 15.5-liter fuel tank and weighs 198kg.

It is fueled by a 1,160cc engine

The Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS is powered by a 1,160cc, liquid-cooled, inline 3-cylinder, engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quickshifter. The mill generates a maximum power of 177.5hp and a peak torque of 125Nm.

It has 43mm inverted front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 43mm inverted forks on the front side and an Ohlins mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS: Pricing

In China, the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS carries a price-tag of CNY 1,89,895 (approximately Rs. 21.76 lakh). For comparison, in India, the naked roadster is priced at Rs. 16.95 lakh (ex-showroom).