Prices of Triumph Trident 660 motorcycle revealed via official listing

In India, the Triumph Trident 660 will draw power from a BS6-compliant 660cc, liquid-cooled, 3-cylinder engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox as well as a slipper and assist clutch. The mill generates a maximum power of 81hp and a peak torque of 64Nm.
The Triumph Trident 660 naked roadster will be brought to India in completely knocked down (CKD) form and shall carry a starting price-tag of Rs. 6.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, it will go against rivals such as the Ducati Scrambler Icon and Kawasaki Z650.