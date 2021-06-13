Triumph commences deliveries of Trident 660 motorcycle in India

British automaker Triumph has started delivering its Trident 660 motorcycle in India. The middle-weight tourer was launched in April at Rs. 6.95 lakh and is currently the most affordable two-wheeler from the brand in the Indian market. The bike has an aggressive stance, a naked body, a TFT instrument console, and runs on a BS6-compliant 660cc engine. Here's our roundup.

Design

It houses an all-LED setup for lighting

The Triumph Trident 660 sits on a tubular steel perimeter frame and features a flat-style handlebar, a muscular fuel tank, a single-piece seat, an underbelly exhaust, and a rounded headlamp. It also has a digital rider's display with optional Bluetooth connectivity, an all-LED lighting system, and rides on 17-inch cast aluminium wheels. The naked sports bike is offered in four color options.

Information

A 79hp, 660cc engine fuels the vehicle

The Triumph Trident 660 draws power from a 660cc, inline 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 79.8hp of power 10,250rpm and 64Nm of peak torque at 6,250rpm. The mill comes linked to a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch as standard.

Safety

Dual-channel ABS ensures the rider's safety

On the safety front, the Triumph Trident 660 is armed with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. It also offers Road and Rain riding modes. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by Showa's inverted forks on the front and a Showa mono-shock with preload adjustment on the rear.

Information

Triumph Trident 660: Pricing and availability

In India, the Triumph Trident 660 carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 6.95 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in shades of Crystal White, Sapphire Black, Matte Jet Black, Matte Silver Ice, Silver Ice and Diablo Red.