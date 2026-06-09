Triumph unveils 2026 Trident 660 with 93.7hp, 12,650 rpm

Trident 660 gets improved Showa suspension

Design-wise, there's a new fuel tank with knee cut-outs, a split seat, and optional fly screens.

The bike rolls on lightweight aluminum wheels with Michelin Road 5 tires and has improved Showa suspension for smoother rides.

Tech gets an upgrade too: cornering ABS, traction control (thanks to a six-axis IMU), three riding modes, full LED lighting, MyTriumph connectivity, and a crisp TFT display.

You can pick from Cosmic Yellow or Stone Grey—it gets an approximate $400 price cut!

Expect it in India by late 2026 or early next year.