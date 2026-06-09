Triumph unveils 2026 Trident 660 with 93.7hp, 12,650 rpm
Triumph just dropped the 2026 Trident 660, and it's got some real upgrades.
The engine now puts out 93.7hp, over 13hp more than before, plus a higher redline at 12,650 rpm for extra punch.
You'll also find tweaks like a bigger airbox and revised throttle bodies that add to the performance vibe.
Trident 660 gets improved Showa suspension
Design-wise, there's a new fuel tank with knee cut-outs, a split seat, and optional fly screens.
The bike rolls on lightweight aluminum wheels with Michelin Road 5 tires and has improved Showa suspension for smoother rides.
Tech gets an upgrade too: cornering ABS, traction control (thanks to a six-axis IMU), three riding modes, full LED lighting, MyTriumph connectivity, and a crisp TFT display.
You can pick from Cosmic Yellow or Stone Grey—it gets an approximate $400 price cut!
Expect it in India by late 2026 or early next year.