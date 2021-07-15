Home / News / Auto News / TVS unveils track-only Apache RR 200 for One Make Championship
TVS unveils track-only Apache RR 200 for One Make Championship

Harshita Malik
Jul 15, 2021
TVS unveils track-only Apache RR 200 for One Make Championship
TVS Apache RR 200 unveiled; built by the company's racing team

TVS Motor Company has taken the wraps off its Apache RR 200 motorbike, which is exclusively built for budding riders of the new rookie category in the TVS One Make Championship. The tournament for the mentioned category will start on August 14 at MMRT, Chennai. The track-only bike is based on the Apache RTR 200 4V but sheds its street-legal hardware. Here's our roundup.

Design

It offers alloy wheels and racing-inspired bodywork

The TVS Apache RR 200 features a low-drag, fully-faired body with 'TVS Racing' livery, a windscreen for better aerodynamics, a flat-type rider-only seat, and an upswept chrome exhaust. It rides on lightweight 5-spoke alloy wheels wrapped in special tires from TVS Eurogrip. When compared to the RTR 200 4V model, it loses out on the headlamp, taillight, turn indicators, and rear-view mirrors.

Information

The vehicle runs on 197.8cc engine

The TVS Apache RR 200 is fueled by a 197.8cc, 4-stroke, air-cooled engine that comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The power output, however, is unknown at the moment. For reference, the Apache RTR 200 4V generates 20.5hp of power and 17.25Nm of peak torque.

Safety

Disc brakes are offered for rider's safety

For the rider's safety on the tracks, the TVS Apache RR 200 is equipped with Brembo radial calipers with pedal discs. It is unclear if the bike gets ABS or not. The suspension duties on the racing bike are taken care of by an adjustable setup, which comprises inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

TVS Apache RR 200: Availability

TVS Motor Company has not revealed any information regarding the road-legal version of the Apache RR 200. However, if and when it arrives, the bike will rival against the KTM RC200 and Bajaj RS200.

