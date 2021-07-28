Home / News / Auto News / TVS iQube e-scooter launched in Kochi at Rs. 1.24 lakh
TVS iQube e-scooter launched in Kochi at Rs. 1.24 lakh

Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 28, 2021, 06:44 pm
TVS iQube e-scooter launched in Kochi at Rs. 1.24 lakh
TVS launches its iQube electric scooter in Kochi

After Pune, TVS Motor Company has now launched its iQube electric scooter in Kochi. The brand wants to extend the two-wheeler's availability to at least 20 more cities in the next few months. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a simple design, runs on a 4.4kW electric motor, and delivers a range of 75km per charge. Here's our roundup.

The scooter offers full-LED lighting and Bluetooth connectivity

The TVS iQube has a flat-type seat with a storage compartment beneath it, a pillion grab rail, a headlight-mounted front apron, and a white paint job. It packs an all-LED setup for lighting, a Bluetooth-enabled TFT instrument cluster with support for smartphone connectivity, and rides on blacked-out alloy wheels. The scooter has a ground clearance of 150mm and tips the scales at 118kg.

It has a top-speed of 78km/h

The TVS iQube packs a 2.25kWh battery pack and a 4.4kW electric motor. The setup delivers 140Nm of torque. The vehicle has a top-speed of 78km/h and a range of 75km per charge in Eco mode.

It is equipped with telescopic front forks

The TVS iQube is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, and an electronic braking system, Q-park Assist, as well as regenerative braking for better handling. Suspension duties on the electric scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a twin-tube hydraulic shock absorber on the rear end.

TVS iQube: Pricing and availability

In Kochi, the TVS iQube electric scooter carries a price-tag of Rs. 1,23,917 (on-road). The vehicle can be booked against a token amount of Rs. 5,000. It takes on rivals like the Bajaj Chetak and Ather 450.

