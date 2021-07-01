TVS iQube electric scooter now available in Pune

The TVS iQube electric scooter, which was available only in Delhi and Bengaluru, has now been launched in Pune. To recall, the company had announced in March that the vehicle would be introduced in 20 more cities. As for the highlights, it has a conventional design, runs on a 2.25kWh battery and delivers a range of 75km. Here's our roundup.

Design

The scooter has a TFT instrument console and all-LED lighting

TVS iQube has a headlight-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a flat-type seat with a storage compartment beneath it, a pillion grab rail, and white paintwork. The scooter packs a Bluetooth-enabled TFT instrument console with support for smartphone connectivity, a full-LED setup for lighting, and rides on designer blacked-out alloy wheels. It tips the scales at 118kg and has a ground clearance of 150mm.

Information

It has a top-speed of 78km/h

The TVS iQube packs a 4.4kW electric motor and a 2.25kWh battery pack. The setup delivers 140Nm of torque and allows the vehicle to clock a top-speed of 78km/h. It offers a range of 75km per charge.

Safety

It is equipped with telescopic front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the TVS iQube is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, and Q-Park assist. It also offers two riding modes. Suspension duties on the electric scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a twin-tube hydraulic shock absorber on the rear end.

Information

TVS iQube: Pricing

In Pune, the TVS iQube electric scooter sports a price-figure of Rs. 1,10,898 (on-road). At this price-point, the vehicle takes on rivals such as the Bajaj Chetak and Ather 450X.