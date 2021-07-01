Home / News / Auto News / TVS iQube electric scooter now available in Pune
Auto

TVS iQube electric scooter now available in Pune

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 01, 2021, 12:01 am
TVS iQube electric scooter now available in Pune
TVS launches iQube e-scooter in Pune

The TVS iQube electric scooter, which was available only in Delhi and Bengaluru, has now been launched in Pune. To recall, the company had announced in March that the vehicle would be introduced in 20 more cities. As for the highlights, it has a conventional design, runs on a 2.25kWh battery and delivers a range of 75km. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design

The scooter has a TFT instrument console and all-LED lighting

TVS iQube has a headlight-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a flat-type seat with a storage compartment beneath it, a pillion grab rail, and white paintwork. The scooter packs a Bluetooth-enabled TFT instrument console with support for smartphone connectivity, a full-LED setup for lighting, and rides on designer blacked-out alloy wheels. It tips the scales at 118kg and has a ground clearance of 150mm.

Information

It has a top-speed of 78km/h

The TVS iQube packs a 4.4kW electric motor and a 2.25kWh battery pack. The setup delivers 140Nm of torque and allows the vehicle to clock a top-speed of 78km/h. It offers a range of 75km per charge.

Safety

It is equipped with telescopic front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the TVS iQube is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, and Q-Park assist. It also offers two riding modes. Suspension duties on the electric scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a twin-tube hydraulic shock absorber on the rear end.

Information

TVS iQube: Pricing

In Pune, the TVS iQube electric scooter sports a price-figure of Rs. 1,10,898 (on-road). At this price-point, the vehicle takes on rivals such as the Bajaj Chetak and Ather 450X.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Mahindra XUV700 to get segment-leading petrol and diesel engines

Latest News

SKODA KODIAQ (facelift) to be launched in India by November

Auto

Tamil Nadu best in handling COVID-19 second wave: Public survey

India

2021 Wimbledon: Sabalenka downs Boulter; win for Azarenka

Sports

2021 Wimbledon: Djokovic eases past Anderson, proceeds to third round

Sports

Rivaling Xiaomi, TCL launches three high-end 4K televisions in India

Technology

Latest Auto News

Hyundai Motor India reaches 10 million car production milestone

Auto

Waiting period for Hyundai VENUE soars up to three months

Auto

Tata Altroz and Nexon Dark Edition previewed in spy shots

Auto

Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, with 631hp V8 engine, breaks cover

Auto

BMW iX1 electric crossover to break cover by early 2022

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Bookings of Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback open in India

Auto

Gravton Quanta, with over 100km range, launched at Rs. 99,000

Auto

Ducati PRO-I EVO e-scooter goes official at around Rs. 35,000

Auto

2021 Range Rover Velar SUV launched at Rs. 80 lakh

Auto
Trending Topics