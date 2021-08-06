Home / News / Auto News / TVS increases prices of Jupiter by up to Rs. 2,336
TVS increases prices of Jupiter by up to Rs. 2,336

Harshita Malik
TVS increases prices of Jupiter by up to Rs. 2,336
TVS Jupiter's prices increased in India

TVS Motor Company has introduced a price-hike across its product range in India, including the Jupiter scooter. The two-wheeler has become costlier by up to Rs. 2,336 and the new prices are now reflecting on the company's website. As for the highlights, the TVS Jupiter comes in five variants, has a semi-digital instrument console, and packs a 109.7cc engine. Here's our roundup.

Design

It has an under-seat storage capacity of 21-liter

TVS Jupiter rides on 12-inch alloy wheels

The TVS Jupiter sits on a high rigidity underbone type frame and features a simple design with an indicator-mounted front apron, a flat-type seat, a pillion grab rail, a utility box on the front, and a mobile charger. It has an LED headlamp, a semi-digital instrument console (on select variants), an external fuel filler cap, and 21-liter of under-seat storage space.

Information

A 7.37hp engine fuels the two-wheeler

The TVS Jupiter draws power from a 109.7cc, air-cooled mill that is tuned to make 7.37hp of power at 7,000rpm and 8.4Nm of peak torque at 5,500rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a CVT gearbox.

Safety

Synchronized braking system is offered for safety

For the rider's safety, the TVS Jupiter is equipped with disc or drum brakes on the front wheel and a disc brake on the rear wheel, along with a synchronized braking system. Suspension duties on the vehicle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a 3-step adjustable coil spring setup on the rear end.

Information

TVS Jupiter: Revised pricing

Following the latest price-hike, the TVS Jupiter starts at Rs. 65,673 for the Sheet Metal Wheel variant and goes up to Rs. 75,773 for the ZX Disc model (both prices, ex-showroom).

