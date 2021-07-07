TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP launched at Rs. 83,300

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jul 07, 2021, 02:40 pm

TVS Ntorq 125 gets a new top-end Race XP variant in India

TVS Motor Company has launched a more powerful version of its Ntorq scooter, called the Ntorq 125 Race XP in India. Priced at Rs. 83,275 (ex-showroom), the two-wheeler sports a new color palette and offers support for over 20 voice commands. It comes with two riding modes and an updated engine that delivers 10.2hp of maximum power. Here's our roundup.

Design

It offers a racing-inspired design and several hi-tech features

The TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP features a headlight-mounted front apron, a flat-type seat with a pillion grab rail, red-colored alloy wheels, and a sporty three-tone paintwork with racing-inspired decals. The scooter has a 5.8-liter fuel tank. It flaunts a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console that offers over 60 hi-tech features such as Voice Assist, Last Parked Location Assist, Navigation Assist, and Incoming Call Alert.

Power and performance

The scooter is powered by a 125cc single-cylinder engine

TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP draws power from a BS6-compliant 125cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with race-tuned fuel injection technology. The mill comes paired to an automatic CVT gearbox and generates a maximum power of 10.2hp at 7,000rpm and a peak torque of 10.8Nm at 5,500rpm. The scooter offers a Race mode with a claimed top-speed of 98km/h and Street mode which increases fuel efficiency.

Safety

For safety, it has a disc brake on the front

The Ntorq 125 Race XP is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear. Suspension duties on the scooter are handled by telescopic forks on the front and a coil spring on the rear. With Voice Assist, riders can change the drive modes, view top-speed and current location, or adjust instrument display's brightness using voice commands.

Information

TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP: Pricing and availability

In India, the TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP is priced at Rs. 83,275 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The other variants in the line-up include the Ntorq 125 Drum model (Rs. 71,095), Disc variant (Rs. 75,395), Race Edition (Rs. 78,375), and the SuperSquad Editon (Rs. 81,075).