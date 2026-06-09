Ultraviolette F77 MACH 2 completes 1st Indian motorcycle TT lap

F77 certified in UK and Europe

The team included former TT winner James Hillier, television personality and motorcycle enthusiast Ranvijay Singha, and multiple national champion Abhishek Vasudev. Pretty cool lineup for an electric bike.

The CEO called it "a proud moment for Indian engineering" and said electric racing is key for future innovation.

Plus, the F77 is now certified for sale in the United Kingdom and 18 other European countries, showing off India's growing EV game.