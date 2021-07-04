Home / News / Auto News / Vanderhall Brawley EV, with a range of 322km, revealed
Auto

Vanderhall Brawley EV, with a range of 322km, revealed

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 04, 2021, 12:25 am

US-based Vanderhall Motor Works has revealed an all-electric off-roader, called Brawley. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has an imposing design and a minimalist cabin with many features. It draws power from a 40kWh or 60kWh battery pack and offers a range of up to 322km on a single charge. However, its debut in India seems unlikely. Here are more details.

In this article
Exteriors

The car has round headlights and rides on 35-inch tires

The car has round headlights and rides on 35-inch tires

The Vanderhall Brawley has an eye-catching look, featuring a muscular hood, a large black grille with vertical slats, rounded headlights, and dual-tone paintwork. On the sides, it is flanked by two doors, black ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and multi-spoke wheels wrapped in 35-inch tires. A roof-mounted stop lamp and circular taillights are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It is fueled by a 404hp electric powertrain

The Vanderhall Brawley's range-topping GTS version packs four electric motors and a 40kWh or 60kWh battery pack. The setup delivers a combined output of 404hp/651Nm and promises a range of up to 322km with the 60kWh battery. The car also offers regenerative braking.

Interiors

Inside, it has four seats and a semi-digital instrument cluster

The Vanderhall Brawley has a gray-colored 4-seater cabin, featuring heated seats, a removable roof, air conditioning, a minimalist dashboard, a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, and a 3-spoke steering wheel. It packs a semi-digital instrument cluster but seems to miss out on the infotainment console. For ensuring the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, ABS, and carbon fiber brakes are available.

Information

Vanderhall Brawley: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Vanderhall Brawley will be available as a 2022 model. It is expected to carry a significant premium over the company's Edison 2, which costs $34,950 (around Rs. 26.04 lakh).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Kawasaki is offering discounts worth Rs. 30,000 on these bikes

Latest News

#HealthBytes: Here's why drinking coconut water is good for you

Lifestyle

Realme X2 Pro receives Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 update

Technology

Honda India commences deliveries of CB650R and CBR650R bikes

Auto

UEFA Euro 2020, Denmark reach semi-finals: Records broken

Sports

2021 Wimbledon: Federer proceeds to last 16 despite dropping set

Sports

Latest Auto News

Hyundai rejigs VENUE's variant line-up; two new trims added

Auto

Mahindra XUV700 will provide overspeeding alerts via personalized voice message

Auto

Ducati India teases Multistrada V4; to be launched this month

Auto

Lamborghini to launch Huracan STO in India on July 15

Auto

Jeep Meridian SUV to be launched in India next year

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

E-Legend EL1 EV, with Audi Sport Quattro-inspired looks, breaks cover

Auto

Bookings of Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback open in India

Auto

Maruti Suzuki WagonR EV hatchback spotted testing in India

Auto

SsangYong Korando e-Motion BEV, with a 420km range, breaks cover

Auto
Trending Topics