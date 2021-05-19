Home / News / Auto News / Voge introduces a new ER10 electric bike in Italy
Auto

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on May 19, 2021, 12:05 am
Voge ER10 electric bike launched in Italy

Expanding its portfolio of electric bikes, Chinese automaker Voge has announced a new model, called the ER10 in the Italian market. The bike costs Є6,590 (roughly Rs. 5.88 lakh). As for the key highlights, it comes with a sharp-looking body, a 6kW electric motor, an LCD instrument console, two riding modes, and offers a range of 100km/charge. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design

It sports an all-LED lighting setup

The Voge ER10 features a minimalist, naked design with a muscular fuel tank, an oval-shaped headlight, a raked up rear section, and a USB charging socket. It also packs an LCD instrument panel, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on 17.0-inch alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, the bike has a wheelbase of 1,390mm, a ground clearance of 170mm, and a kerb weight of 115kg.

Information

The vehicle offers a range of 100km

The Voge ER10 motorbike draws power from a 6kW electric motor paired with a 60V/70Ah Lithium-ion battery pack. The powertrain generates 19hp/42Nm. The bike has a top-speed of 100km/h and offers a range of 100km on a single charge.

Safety

Dual-channel ABS ensures safety of the rider

On the safety front, the Voge ER10 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by a pair of telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock absorber with adjustable preload linkage on the rear end.

Information

Voge ER10: Pricing

In Italy, the Voge ER10 e-bike carries a price-tag of Є6,590 (roughly Rs. 5.88 lakh). It is not clear if the bike will make its way to India as the brand has no presence in the country.

