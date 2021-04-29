Volkswagen ID.4 GTX, with refreshed look and twin motors, unveiled

As the latest addition to its ID family, German automaker Volkswagen has unveiled its ID.4 GTX high-performance electric crossover. Its deliveries will begin this year.

As for the highlights, the premium four-wheeler exhibits cosmetic updates both inside-out and draws power from a twin-motor electric powertrain. It promises a range of 480km on a single charge.

The car has 3D LED taillamps with an X motif

The Volkswagen ID.4 GTX has a muscular bonnet, sleek headlights, DRLs with honeycomb elements, and a wide air dam.

It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and designer wheels. A window wiper and 3D LED taillamps with an X motif are available on the rear.

The car has a blacked-out roof and spoiler, while the roof frame bar sports a high-gloss anthracite finish.

It can clock a top-speed of 180km/h

The Volkswagen ID.4 GTX has two electric motors and a 77kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The setup delivers a combined output of 295hp. The crossover can sprint from 0-100km/h in 6.2 seconds, clock a top-speed of 180km/h, and deliver a range of 480km/charge.

The vehicle has a spacious, tech-loaded cabin

Volkswagen ID.4 GTX has a cabin in which the dashboard's upper section and leatherette inserts on doors are finished in a dark 'X-Blue' shade. Meanwhile, red seams are seen on the seat, sill panel trims, and steering wheel.

It packs a 10.0-inch infotainment console with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.

For safety, an airbag between front seats, and a lane-departure warning are offered.

Volkswagen ID.4 GTX: Pricing and availability

In Europe, the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX crossover carries a starting price-tag of €50,416 (approximately Rs. 45.2 lakh) and deliveries should commence this year. However, no details regarding its launch in India are currently available.