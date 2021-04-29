Home / News / Auto News / Volkswagen ID.4 GTX, with refreshed look and twin motors, unveiled
Volkswagen ID.4 GTX, with refreshed look and twin motors, unveiled

Apr 29, 2021
Volkswagen ID.4 GTX, with refreshed look and twin motors, unveiled

As the latest addition to its ID family, German automaker Volkswagen has unveiled its ID.4 GTX high-performance electric crossover. Its deliveries will begin this year.

As for the highlights, the premium four-wheeler exhibits cosmetic updates both inside-out and draws power from a twin-motor electric powertrain. It promises a range of 480km on a single charge.

The car has 3D LED taillamps with an X motif

The Volkswagen ID.4 GTX has a muscular bonnet, sleek headlights, DRLs with honeycomb elements, and a wide air dam.

It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and designer wheels. A window wiper and 3D LED taillamps with an X motif are available on the rear.

The car has a blacked-out roof and spoiler, while the roof frame bar sports a high-gloss anthracite finish.

The Volkswagen ID.4 GTX has two electric motors and a 77kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The setup delivers a combined output of 295hp. The crossover can sprint from 0-100km/h in 6.2 seconds, clock a top-speed of 180km/h, and deliver a range of 480km/charge.

Volkswagen ID.4 GTX has a cabin in which the dashboard's upper section and leatherette inserts on doors are finished in a dark 'X-Blue' shade. Meanwhile, red seams are seen on the seat, sill panel trims, and steering wheel.

It packs a 10.0-inch infotainment console with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.

For safety, an airbag between front seats, and a lane-departure warning are offered.

In Europe, the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX crossover carries a starting price-tag of €50,416 (approximately Rs. 45.2 lakh) and deliveries should commence this year. However, no details regarding its launch in India are currently available.

