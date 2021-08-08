Volkswagen ID.5 GTX previewed in official images; design details revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 08, 2021, 04:15 pm

Volkswagen releases teaser images of its ID.5 GTX EV

Prior to its global debut at the IAA Munich Motor Show on September 7, Volkswagen has revealed images of its first electric-powered SUV coupe, called the ID.5 GTX. The pictures suggest that the vehicle will have IQ.Light LED matrix headlamps, designer wheels, a shark-fin antenna, and 3D LED taillights. It is estimated to have a range of up to 497km. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have a shark-fin antenna and flat hood

The Volkswagen ID.5 GTX will be based on the Modular Electric Drive Matrix platform. It shall have a sloping roofline, a flat hood, a wide air dam, illuminated honeycomb elements, LED headlights that generate intelligently controlled high beams, and sporty wheels. An integrated spoiler, a shark-fin antenna, and 3D LED taillights will be available on the rear end of the car.

Information

It will be fueled by a twin motor electric powertrain

The Volkswagen ID.5 GTX will pack two electric motors, a large Lithium-ion battery pack, and an all-wheel-drive system. Though the specifications and power figures are yet to be revealed, the vehicle is expected to deliver a range of up to 497km.

Interiors

It might offer multiple airbags and a touchscreen infotainment console

The Volkswagen ID.5 GTX is likely to have a spacious cabin with parking sensors, auto climate control, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It should house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. For ensuring the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, a rear-view camera, and ADAS might be available.

Information

Volkswagen ID.5 GTX: Pricing and availability

Pricing and availability details of the Volkswagen ID.5 GTX will be revealed in September. However, it is expected to cost more than the ID.4 which starts at $41,190 (around Rs. 30.5 lakh) in the US.