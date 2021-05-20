Home / News / Auto News / Volkswagen ID.X concept electric hatchback, with 329hp powertrain, unveiled
Auto

Volkswagen ID.X concept electric hatchback, with 329hp powertrain, unveiled

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on May 20, 2021, 04:39 pm
Volkswagen ID.X concept electric hatchback, with 329hp powertrain, unveiled
Volkswagen ID.X concept electric hatchback unveiled

German automaker Volkswagen has revealed its ID.X concept electric hatchback. It will not enter production but is expected to preview future models. As for the highlights, the one-off vehicle has a futuristic design and comes with neon accents inside and out. It draws power from a twin-motor electric powertrain and can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 5.3 seconds. Here are more details.

In this article
Exteriors

The car sports a gray paint job and swept-back headlights

The Volkswagen ID.X concept has a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, swept-back headlights, and gray paintwork complemented by neon accents. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and multi-spoke alloy wheels wrapped in low-profile tires. Wrap-around taillights are available on the rear end of the vehicle. In terms of dimensions, the car is 200kg lighter than the regular ID.3.

Interiors

The vehicle houses a 'floating' infotainment console

The Volkswagen ID.X concept has a gray-colored cabin with neon accents on the seats, dashboard, AC vents, as well as the floor. A multifunctional, 3-spoke, flat-bottom steering wheel is also available. It houses a large 'floating' infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options and a fully digital driver's display. For safety, it is likely to have multiple airbags and a parking camera.

Performance

It runs on a 329hp all-electric powertrain

The Volkswagen ID.X concept draws power from two electric motors linked to an all-wheel-drive system. The powertrain borrows some parts from the ID.4 GTX and generates a maximum power of 329hp. It also allows the car to sprint from 0-100km/h in 5.3 seconds. Similar to the Golf R, the concept comes with a dedicated drift mode. A lowered suspension setup is also available.

Information

Volkswagen ID.X concept: Availability

The Volkswagen ID.X hatchback is a concept model and will not go into production. However, the brand "will take up many ideas" from it and use them in upcoming production models.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
India-bound 2022 Ducati Hypermotard 950 range of motorbikes revealed

Latest News

Bangladesh announce squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Details here

Sports

'Bigg Boss Malayalam 3' flouts COVID-19 restrictions, set gets sealed

Entertainment

War, climate displaced tens of millions in 2020: Study

World

This is how Apple Watch Series 7 will look like

Science

Arijit Singh's mother passes away, needed blood a fortnight ago

Entertainment

Latest Auto News

India-bound 2022 Ducati Hypermotard 950 range of motorbikes revealed

Auto

Ford F-150 Lightning pick-up truck, with a 483km range, revealed

Auto

Royal Enfield recalls 2.36 lakh bikes over faulty ignition coil

Auto

2021 SKODA OCTAVIA to be launched in India next month

Auto

Toyota files design patent for the AGYA hatchback in India

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

2021 Volkswagen Polo GTI previewed in design sketch

Auto

Mercedes-Benz Concept EQT previews the brand's all-electric T-Class van

Auto

Honda unveils 7-seater N7X concept car in Indonesia: Details here

Auto

This Suzuki concept is a love letter to superbikes, cars

Auto
Trending Topics