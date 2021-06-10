Home / News / Auto News / #DieselgateScandal: Volkswagen reaches settlement; Winterkorn to pay €11.2 million
Auto

#DieselgateScandal: Volkswagen reaches settlement; Winterkorn to pay €11.2 million

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Edited by
Mudit Dube
Last updated on Jun 10, 2021, 01:23 pm
#DieselgateScandal: Volkswagen reaches settlement; Winterkorn to pay €11.2 million
Dieselgate scandal: Volkswagen gets compensation from four former executives

Volkswagen's emissions scandal a.k.a Dieselgate scandal has been panning out for years, and now the German automotive group has finally settled its claims against four former executives, including former Chairman Martin Winterkorn who will pay €11.2 million. The company has also reached an agreement with directors and officers (D&O) liability insurers who will pay the group €270 million as compensation. Here are more details

In this article
Information

The executives have to pay a total of €17.8 million

According to the settlement terms, Winterkorn will have to pay €11.2 million while Audi's Chairman Rupert Stadler and former Audi executive Stefan Knirsch will compensate €4.1 million and €1 million, respectively. Wolfgang Hatz, a former Porsche executive, will settle up with €1.5 million.

Findings

Winterkorn beached his duties as former Chairman: Volkswagen

Winterkorn was charged by Berlin prosecutors for giving false testimony

In a statement, Volkswagen said that Winterkorn "breached his duties of care" as former Chairman of Volkswagen "by failing, in the period from 27 July 2015 on, to comprehensively and promptly clarify the circumstances behind the use of unlawful software functions in 2.0l TDI diesel engines sold in the North American market between 2009 and 2015." Winterkorn had resigned in September 2015.

Wrongdoing

What is Volkswagen's 'Dieselgate' scandal?

AFP's timeline on Volkswagen's emissions scandal

In 2015, Volkswagen was caught using illegal software or "defeat device" in diesel-powered vehicles to alter the engine performance and cheat U.S. pollution tests. In 2017, the automaker pleaded guilty to fraud charges and agreed to pay $4.3 billion in penalties. The scandal extended to some 11 million vehicles worldwide and Volkswagen had set aside more than $30 billion to cover costs and settlements.

More fines

India had asked for Rs. 100 crore penalty from Volkswagen

In 2019, India's National Green Tribunal (NGT) had ordered Volkswagen to deposit Rs. 100 crore reparations in regards to the emissions scandal. The calculated penalty was based on 3.27 lakh cars in the country which were installed with the cheating software. The company had recalled the cars after they were found emitting up to 2.6 times higher on-road emissions than standard norms.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
2022 Jaguar I-PACE SUV, with some tech updates, goes official

Latest News

Jaguar F-PACE (facelift) SUV launched at Rs. 70 lakh

Auto

Bhumi Pednekar joins 'Raksha Bandhan,' marks second collaboration with Akshay

Entertainment

Landslides reported, bridge collapses amid heavy rains in Maharashtra

India

Here's how you can watch year's first annular solar eclipse

Science

Coronavirus: India reports 94K new cases, over 6,100 deaths

India

Latest Auto News

MV Agusta reveals 2021 Brutale 1000 RR naked superbike

Auto

2022 Toyota Land Cruiser SUV, with two engine choices, revealed

Auto

Unofficial bookings of the Yamaha FZ-X bike open in India

Auto

2022 Opel Grandland, with refreshed design and more features, unveiled

Auto

2021 Kawasaki Z650 goes official in the US

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Volkswagen Group turns 84: A look at its milestones

Auto

Volkswagen Group's EV plans push market value toward $150 billion

Business

Volkswagen to develop six gigafactories, EV charging technology in Europe

Auto

Tata JLR moves court against Volkswagen Group over patent tussle

Business
Trending Topics