2022 Volkswagen Passat Limited Edition marks the end of production

Jul 20, 2021

To commemorate the end of the Passat's production in the US, Volkswagen has revealed a Limited Edition model of the premium sedan. Only 1,973 units are being built. The vehicle is available in four shades and sports certain cosmetic changes. It also has a feature-loaded cabin and draws power from a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, 4-cylinder engine. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has LED headlamps and 18-inch wheels

Volkswagen Passat Limited Edition has a sloping roofline, a muscular hood, a chromed multi-slat grille, a wide air dam, and LED headlights. It is flanked by power-folding ORVMs, black mirror caps, and 18-inch wheels. A shark-fin antenna and wrap-around taillights are available on the rear. The sedan is offered in Aurora Red Metallic, Racing Green Metallic, Pure White, and Platinum Gray Metallic color options.

Information

It is fueled by a 174hp, 2.0-liter engine

The Volkswagen Passat Limited Edition is powered by a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, 4-cylinder engine mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties. The mill generates a maximum power of 174hp.

Interiors

The vehicle offers heated seats and a Fender audio system

Volkswagen Passat Limited Edition has a Titan Black/Mauro Brown-colored cabin, featuring heated sport seats with perforated Vienna leather upholstery, "1 of 1973" and "Chattanooga 2011" emblems, and special mats that show an aerial map of Chattanooga. It packs a 'Discover Media' infotainment system with navigation support and a Fender sound system. For safety, the sedan provides multiple airbags, Park Assist, and Light Assist.

Information

Volkswagen Passat Limited Edition: Pricing

In the US, the Volkswagen Passat Limited Edition carries a starting price-tag of $30,295 (around Rs. 22.6 lakh). The 411 units reserved for the Aurora Red Metallic shade cost an additional $395 (roughly Rs. 29,500).