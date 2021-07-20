2022 Volkswagen Passat Limited Edition marks the end of production
To commemorate the end of the Passat's production in the US, Volkswagen has revealed a Limited Edition model of the premium sedan. Only 1,973 units are being built. The vehicle is available in four shades and sports certain cosmetic changes. It also has a feature-loaded cabin and draws power from a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, 4-cylinder engine. Here are more details.
The car has LED headlamps and 18-inch wheels
Volkswagen Passat Limited Edition has a sloping roofline, a muscular hood, a chromed multi-slat grille, a wide air dam, and LED headlights. It is flanked by power-folding ORVMs, black mirror caps, and 18-inch wheels. A shark-fin antenna and wrap-around taillights are available on the rear. The sedan is offered in Aurora Red Metallic, Racing Green Metallic, Pure White, and Platinum Gray Metallic color options.
It is fueled by a 174hp, 2.0-liter engine
The Volkswagen Passat Limited Edition is powered by a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, 4-cylinder engine mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties. The mill generates a maximum power of 174hp.
The vehicle offers heated seats and a Fender audio system
Volkswagen Passat Limited Edition has a Titan Black/Mauro Brown-colored cabin, featuring heated sport seats with perforated Vienna leather upholstery, "1 of 1973" and "Chattanooga 2011" emblems, and special mats that show an aerial map of Chattanooga. It packs a 'Discover Media' infotainment system with navigation support and a Fender sound system. For safety, the sedan provides multiple airbags, Park Assist, and Light Assist.
Volkswagen Passat Limited Edition: Pricing
In the US, the Volkswagen Passat Limited Edition carries a starting price-tag of $30,295 (around Rs. 22.6 lakh). The 411 units reserved for the Aurora Red Metallic shade cost an additional $395 (roughly Rs. 29,500).