Volkswagen Polo Comfortline TSI automatic launched at Rs. 8.51 lakh

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jun 03, 2021, 02:29 pm

Volkswagen Polo Comfortline TSI AT launched in India

Expanding its Polo line-up in India, Volkswagen has announced a new automatic variant of the Polo Comfortline TSI, which was launched in April this year. The new model comes with a 6-speed automatic transmission, automatic climate control, and a 7.0-inch Blaupunkt music system. It is priced at Rs. 8.51 lakh and bookings for the car have also commenced. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It is offered in five color variants

The Volkswagen Polo TSI Comfortline AT features a compact body, a narrow black grille with a honeycomb pattern, a large air dam, a sloping roofline, and a roof-mounted rear spoiler. On the sides, the four-wheeler is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, dual-tone ORVMs, and 15-inch alloy wheels. It is available in Flash Red, Sunset Red, Candy White, Reflex Silver, and Carbon Steel color options.

Information

It runs on a 108.5hp, BS6-compliant engine

The Volkswagen Polo Comfortline TSI AT is fueled by a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter turbocharged motor that generates 109hp of maximum power and 175Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on the automatic model are handled by a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

The hatchback has a 7.0-inch touchscreen music system

The Volkswagen Polo Comfortline TSI AT offers a spacious cabin with fabric upholstery, a dual-tone dashboard, a flat-bottom steering wheel, power windows, quad speakers, and keyless entry. The hatchback also has automatic climate control and a 7.0-inch music system. It provides various safety features, including dual airbags, rear parking sensors, an engine immobilizer, child safety locks, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and ABS.

Information

Volkswagen Polo Comfortline TSI AT: Pricing and availability

Volkswagen has launched the Polo Comfortline TSI AT at Rs. 8.51 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings for the car are underway and it should reach customers in the coming weeks.