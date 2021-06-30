Home / News / Auto News / Volkswagen Polo GTI (facelift), with a 204hp turbo-petrol engine, revealed
Volkswagen Polo GTI (facelift), with a 204hp turbo-petrol engine, revealed

Dwaipayan Roy
Volkswagen reveals its Polo GTI (facelift) hatchback

German automaker Volkswagen has revealed the facelifted version of its Polo GTI hatchback. As for the highlights, the vehicle sports a refreshed look and has a revamped cabin with a host of features. It draws power from a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox and can sprint from 0-100km/h in 6.5 seconds. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has a new grille with built-in DRLs

The Volkswagen Polo GTI (facelift) has a black roof, a red-accented honeycomb mesh grille with built-in LED DRLs, and 'IQ Light' LED matrix headlamps. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and chunky alloy wheels. Red brake calipers can also be seen. Wrap-around taillights, a window wiper, an antenna, and twin rounded exhaust tips are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

It is fueled by a 204hp, 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine

Volkswagen Polo GTI draws power from a 2.0-liter, turbo-petrol engine that generates 204hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 320Nm. The mill is linked to a 7-speed DCT gearbox for handling transmission duties. It also offers three driving modes: Eco, Normal, and Sport.

The vehicle offers an 8.0-inch infotainment console

The Volkswagen Polo GTI (facelift) has a spacious cabin with a red trim, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, a Beats audio system, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It offers a 'digital cockpit' instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Multiple airbags, adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, and automatic post-collision braking ensure the passengers' safety.

Volkswagen Polo GTI: Pricing and availability

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the 2021 Volkswagen Polo GTI will be revealed at a later date. However, it is expected to carry some premium over the outgoing model, which begins at £24,005 (around Rs. 24.8 lakh) in the UK.

