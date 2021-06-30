Volkswagen Polo GTI (facelift), with a 204hp turbo-petrol engine, revealed

Volkswagen reveals its Polo GTI (facelift) hatchback

German automaker Volkswagen has revealed the facelifted version of its Polo GTI hatchback. As for the highlights, the vehicle sports a refreshed look and has a revamped cabin with a host of features. It draws power from a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox and can sprint from 0-100km/h in 6.5 seconds. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has a new grille with built-in DRLs

The Volkswagen Polo GTI (facelift) has a black roof, a red-accented honeycomb mesh grille with built-in LED DRLs, and 'IQ Light' LED matrix headlamps. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and chunky alloy wheels. Red brake calipers can also be seen. Wrap-around taillights, a window wiper, an antenna, and twin rounded exhaust tips are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It is fueled by a 204hp, 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine

Volkswagen Polo GTI draws power from a 2.0-liter, turbo-petrol engine that generates 204hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 320Nm. The mill is linked to a 7-speed DCT gearbox for handling transmission duties. It also offers three driving modes: Eco, Normal, and Sport.

Interiors

The vehicle offers an 8.0-inch infotainment console

The Volkswagen Polo GTI (facelift) has a spacious cabin with a red trim, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, a Beats audio system, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It offers a 'digital cockpit' instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Multiple airbags, adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, and automatic post-collision braking ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

Volkswagen Polo GTI: Pricing and availability

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the 2021 Volkswagen Polo GTI will be revealed at a later date. However, it is expected to carry some premium over the outgoing model, which begins at £24,005 (around Rs. 24.8 lakh) in the UK.