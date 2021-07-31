Home / News / Auto News / Ahead of launch, Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet (facelift) found testing
Ahead of launch, Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet (facelift) found testing

Dwaipayan Roy
Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet (facelift) spied; design revealed

German automaker Volkswagen is expected to unveil its facelifted T‑Roc Cabriolet convertible SUV next year. In the latest development, a test mule of the upcoming car has been spied testing, revealing important design details. The pictures suggest that it will have a refreshed radiator grille, multi-spoke wheels, and updated headlights with new LED DRLs. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will sport a black grille and twin exhausts

The Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet (facelift) will have a sculpted hood, a sleek blacked-out grille, narrow headlights with LED DRLs, a wide air dam with a hexagonal mesh, and a silvered skid plate. On the sides, it will be flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs and designer multi-spoke wheels. Wrap-around taillights and dual exhaust tips will be available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Two engine choices will be available

The Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet (facelift) should be powered by a 114hp, 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder TSI engine or a 1.5-liter TSI mill that makes 148hp of power. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a 6-speed manual or an optional 7-speed DCT gearbox.

A flat-bottom steering wheel and multiple airbags will be offered

Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet (facelift) is expected to have a spacious cabin with a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, a minimalist dashboard, and a 3-spoke flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It should house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. To ensure the passengers' safety, multiple airbags and ABS with EBD are likely to be available.

Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet (facelift): Pricing and availability

Pricing and availability details of the Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet (facelift) will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it should carry a premium over the current-generation model which starts at £28,010 (around Rs. 29 lakh) in the UK.

