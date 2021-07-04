Home / News / Auto News / Volkswagen T-Roc (facelift) SUV previewed in spy shots: Details here
Auto

Volkswagen T-Roc (facelift) SUV previewed in spy shots: Details here

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 04, 2021, 02:33 pm
Volkswagen T-Roc (facelift) SUV previewed in spy shots: Details here
Volkswagen T-Roc (facelift) found testing; design details revealed

German automaker Volkswagen is likely to unveil its facelifted T-Roc SUV next year. In the latest development, a test mule of the car sans camouflage has been spied testing on the roads in Wolfsburg, Germany, revealing key design details. The pictures suggest that it will have a new single slat grille, steel wheels with wheel caps, and redesigned bumpers. Here are more details.

In this article
Exteriors

The car will have a chrome-surrounded grille and sleek headlights

The facelifted T-Roc will have a chrome-surrounded grille with two layers of honeycomb inserts, a wide air dam, a silvered skid plate, and sleek LED headlights with DRLs. On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and steel wheels with covers on them. A restyled bumper, a window wiper, and wrap-around LED taillamps will be available on the rear end.

Information

It is currently fueled by a 150hp, 1.5-liter engine

In India, the 2021 Volkswagen T-Roc currently draws power from a 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder TSI petrol engine that generates 150hp of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque. The mill is linked to a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle should have five seats and multiple airbags

The new Volkswagen T-Roc should have a 5-seater cabin with ventilated leather seats, auto climate control, parking sensors, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. It is expected to pack a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For ensuring the safety of passengers, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera should be offered.

Information

Volkswagen T-Roc: Pricing and availability

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the facelifted Volkswagen T-Roc in India will be announced at the time of launch. However, it should carry a premium over the current model priced at Rs. 21.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Benda Greystone BD300-16 cruiser bike breaks cover in China

Latest News

James Franco agrees to settle sexual-misconduct case for $2.2 million

Entertainment

Coronavirus: India reports 955 more deaths; fatality rate rises slightly

India

Copa America, Argentina beat Ecuador to reach semis: Records broken

Sports

Here's how Mighty is empowering children through e-commerce and entrepreneurship

Business

2021 Wimbledon: Daniil Medvedev stages epic comeback, Ashleigh Barty advances

Sports

Latest Auto News

Honda India commences deliveries of CB650R and CBR650R bikes

Auto

Kawasaki is offering discounts worth Rs. 30,000 on these bikes

Auto

Hyundai rejigs VENUE's variant line-up; two new trims added

Auto

Mahindra XUV700 will provide overspeeding alerts via personalized voice message

Auto

Ducati India teases Multistrada V4; to be launched this month

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Volkswagen Polo GTI (facelift), with a 204hp turbo-petrol engine, revealed

Auto

Prior to unveiling, Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV previewed in spy photos

Auto

Volkswagen Taigo SUV spotted testing sans camouflage; design details revealed

Auto

2021 Volkswagen T-Roc's deliveries commence in India

Auto
Trending Topics