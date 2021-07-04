Volkswagen T-Roc (facelift) SUV previewed in spy shots: Details here

German automaker Volkswagen is likely to unveil its facelifted T-Roc SUV next year. In the latest development, a test mule of the car sans camouflage has been spied testing on the roads in Wolfsburg, Germany, revealing key design details. The pictures suggest that it will have a new single slat grille, steel wheels with wheel caps, and redesigned bumpers. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have a chrome-surrounded grille and sleek headlights

The facelifted T-Roc will have a chrome-surrounded grille with two layers of honeycomb inserts, a wide air dam, a silvered skid plate, and sleek LED headlights with DRLs. On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and steel wheels with covers on them. A restyled bumper, a window wiper, and wrap-around LED taillamps will be available on the rear end.

Information

It is currently fueled by a 150hp, 1.5-liter engine

In India, the 2021 Volkswagen T-Roc currently draws power from a 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder TSI petrol engine that generates 150hp of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque. The mill is linked to a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle should have five seats and multiple airbags

The new Volkswagen T-Roc should have a 5-seater cabin with ventilated leather seats, auto climate control, parking sensors, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. It is expected to pack a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For ensuring the safety of passengers, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera should be offered.

Information

Volkswagen T-Roc: Pricing and availability

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the facelifted Volkswagen T-Roc in India will be announced at the time of launch. However, it should carry a premium over the current model priced at Rs. 21.35 lakh (ex-showroom).