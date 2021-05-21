Home / News / Auto News / Volkswagen T7 Multivan, with futuristic looks and hybrid powertrain, teased
Volkswagen T7 Multivan, with futuristic looks and hybrid powertrain, teased

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on May 21, 2021, 12:24 pm
Ahead of its debut next month, German automaker Volkswagen has teased its all-new plug-in hybrid van, called the T7 Multivan. The vehicle will have a futuristic design and a spacious tech-loaded cabin with six or seven seats. It will run on a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol engine linked to an electric motor and will have a pure EV mode as well. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The van will sport sleek headlights

The Volkswagen T7 Multivan will be built on the MQB platform and shall have a flat bonnet, a minimalist grille, sleek headlights, and a wide air dam. On the sides, it will be flanked by ORVMs, sharp body lines, sliding doors, and designer wheels. Wrap-around taillights and a window wiper are expected to be available on the rear end of the vehicle.

It will be fueled by a 240hp hybrid powertrain

The Volkswagen T7 Multivan will be powered by a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol engine linked to an electric motor, a 13kWh Lithium-ion battery pack, and a 6-speed DSG gearbox. In lower trims, the setup will make 198hp/350Nm, while in the range-topping variant it will generate 240hp/400Nm.

The vehicle will have a dual-pane sunroof, individually adjustable seats

The Volkswagen T7 Multivan will have a spacious 6/7-seater cabin with three rows of individually adjustable seats, a dual-pane sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will also house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for connected car technology. For ensuring the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, an electric parking brake, and a rear-view camera are expected to be available.

Volkswagen T7 Multivan: Availability

Details related to the availability of Volkswagen's hybrid T7 Multivan will be revealed at the time of debut next month. It will go against Mercedes-Benz's upcoming T-Class van which was previewed by the EQT concept unveiled earlier this month.

Gogoro VIVA electric scooter registered in India

