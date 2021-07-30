Home / News / Auto News / Volkswagen Taigo crossover is a rebadged version of Nivus
Auto

Volkswagen Taigo crossover is a rebadged version of Nivus

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 30, 2021, 12:25 am
Volkswagen Taigo crossover is a rebadged version of Nivus
Volkswagen Taigo car breaks cover in Europe

German automaker Volkswagen has revealed its Taigo crossover for the European markets. It is a rebadged version of the Nivus that is available in Brazil and will be manufactured in Spain. As for the highlights, the Taigo has a stylish design and an upmarket cabin with a host of features. It is available with a choice of two petrol engines. Here are more details.

In this article
Exteriors

The car has a coupe-like roofline and 18-inch wheels

Volkswagen Taigo has a coupe-like roofline, a sculpted hood, a narrow grille, a wide air dam, matrix LED headlights, a full-width rear light bar, and faux quad exhaust tips. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 18-inch multi-spoke wheels. As for the dimensions, the car has a wheelbase of 2,566mm, a length of 4,260mm, and a height of 1,490mm.

Information

Two engine choices are available

The Volkswagen Taigo is available with a 150hp, 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder petrol engine and a 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder mill offered in two tunes: 95hp and 110hp. Transmission duties are handled by a 5/6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Interiors

Wireless charging and Level 2 driving facilities are offered

The Volkswagen Taigo has a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring auto climate control, wireless charging, and a 3-spoke flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a digital instrument cluster and a 6.5-inch (9.2-inch optional) touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Multiple airbags, driver assistance features, and a Level 2 driving facility are also offered.

Information

Volkswagen Taigo: Availability

The Volkswagen Taigo will be sold in 28 countries across European Union, Africa, as well as Turkey, and its deliveries should commence in early-2022. However, the pricing details of the crossover are yet to be disclosed.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Bajaj Pulsar 250F's design revealed in spy shots

Latest News

Leher, IIM Bangalore's SIGMA club collaborate for product management competition

Business

OnePlus 9R's update brings Bitmoji Always-On display support

Technology

Bajaj Pulsar 250F's design revealed in spy shots

Auto

Sri Lanka beat India in third T20I, win series

Sports

Eriksen will return to Inter for tests after cardiac arrest

Sports

Latest Auto News

Fifth-generation Honda City sedan gets 'Ok Google' voice command facility

Auto

Ducati Multistrada V4 arrives at dealerships; deliveries underway

Auto

Colors options of MG ONE SUV revealed ahead of unveiling

Auto

Mercedes-Benz S 680 Guard 4MATIC armored luxury sedan breaks cover

Auto

Benelli 502C bike launched in India at Rs. 5 lakh

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Off-road-biased Volkswagen Amarok W580X pick-up truck breaks cover

Auto

2022 Volkswagen Passat Limited Edition marks the end of production

Auto

Volkswagen T-Roc (facelift) SUV previewed in spy shots: Details here

Auto

2022 Volkswagen Multivan T7, with a hybrid powertrain, unveiled

Auto

Volkswagen News

Volkswagen to launch facelifted Tiguan SUV in the coming months

Auto

2022 Volkswagen Golf R wagon, with nifty upgrades, goes official

Auto

Volkswagen Polo GTI (facelift), with a 204hp turbo-petrol engine, revealed

Auto

Volkswagen India teases production-ready Taigun SUV, India launch imminent

Auto

#DieselgateScandal: Volkswagen reaches settlement; Winterkorn to pay €11.2 million

Auto
Trending Topics