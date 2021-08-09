Home / News / Auto News / Pre-bookings for Volkswagen Taigun open to select customers in India
Pre-bookings for Volkswagen Taigun open to select customers in India

Volkswagen is accepting bookings for its Taigun compact SUV

Prior to its launch in India, German automaker Volkswagen has started accepting bookings for its Taigun compact SUV in India. However, the reservations are open solely for 'Taigun Squad' members. As for the highlights, the vehicle has an imposing design and an upmarket cabin with many features. It will be available with two petrol engine options. Here are more details.

Details

What is the 'Taigun Squad'?

'Taigun Squad' is a special group of members, most likely chosen by the company since there is no direct way to join the group. These members would receive exclusive benefits such as special invites to events, first access to book the four-wheeler, and complementary redeemable vouchers worth Rs. 5,000 that can be used to buy accessories packages, extended warranty, or service value packs.

Exteriors

The car offers 17-inch wheels and 'Infinity LED' taillamp

The Volkswagen Taigun is based on the MQB-AO-IN platform and has a twin-slat chrome grille, a wide air vent, silvered skid plates, and a roof-mounted spoiler. For lighting, it packs LED headlights with DRLs and a full-width 'Infinity LED' taillamp. On the sides, the four-wheeler is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, roof rails, wheel arch cladding, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

Information

Two engine options are available

The Volkswagen Taigun packs a 1.0-liter TSI petrol engine that makes 115hp/175Nm and a 1.5-liter TSI mill that generates 148hp/250Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual/automatic and a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Interiors

Ventilated front seats and a 10.0-inch touchscreen console are offered

The Volkswagen Taigun has a spacious dual-tone cabin, featuring red ambient lighting, ventilated front leather seats, adjustable rear AC vents, touch-based automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Multiple airbags and rear parking sensors ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

Volkswagen Taigun: Pricing and availability

Volkswagen will announce the pricing and availability details of the Taigun SUV at the time of its launch in India this September. However, going by its specifications and features, it is likely to carry a starting price-figure of around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

