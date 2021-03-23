Volkswagen to unveil Taigun SUV on March 31: Details here

The Volkswagen Taigun will be offered with two engine choices: a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill that makes 115hp and a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol motor that generates 150hp. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DSG gearbox (for the 1.5-liter mill).
The pricing and availability details of the Volkswagen Taigun will be declared on March 31. However, it should cost around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom) and will take on rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Nissan KICKS, and Kia Seltos.