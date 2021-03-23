Home / News / Auto News / Volkswagen to unveil Taigun SUV on March 31: Details here
Volkswagen to unveil Taigun SUV on March 31: Details here

Volkswagen to unveil Taigun SUV on March 31: Details here

As its first model under the 'India 2.0' strategy, Volkswagen will announce the Taigun SUV on March 31. The car was previously reported to debut on March 24.

The vehicle will be based on the MQB A0 IN platform and shall have a sporty look as well as an upmarket cabin. It will be offered with a choice of two engines.

Here's our roundup.

In this article
It will have silvered skid plates on both the ends It will come with a choice of two engines The vehicle will have a spacious, feature-packed cabin Volkswagen Taigun: Pricing and availability

Exteriors

It will have silvered skid plates on both the ends

Volkswagen Taigun will have an eye-catching design, featuring a chromed twin-slat grille, a muscular bonnet, sleek headlamps with DRLs, and silvered skid plates.

It will be flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and designer alloy wheels. A full-width taillight and a window wiper will grace the rear section.

Dimensions-wise, it will have a length of 4,220mm and a wheelbase of 2,651mm.

Information

It will come with a choice of two engines

The Volkswagen Taigun will be offered with two engine choices: a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill that makes 115hp and a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol motor that generates 150hp. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DSG gearbox (for the 1.5-liter mill).

Interiors

The vehicle will have a spacious, feature-packed cabin

Volkswagen Taigun will have a 5-seater cabin, featuring a dual-tone dashboard, a sunroof, auto climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control.

It will house a digital instrument cluster and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.

Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera.

Information

Volkswagen Taigun: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Volkswagen Taigun will be declared on March 31. However, it should cost around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom) and will take on rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Nissan KICKS, and Kia Seltos.

