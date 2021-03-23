Volkswagen Taigun SUV to be unveiled on March 24

The Volkswagen Taigun will be offered with two engine options: a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill that makes 113hp/175Nm and a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol motor that generates 148hp/250Nm. Transmission duties will be managed by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DSG gearbox.
The pricing and availability details of the Volkswagen Taigun in India are likely to be announced closer to launch, which will happen around Diwali this year. However, it is expected to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).