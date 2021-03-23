Home / News / Auto News / Volkswagen Taigun SUV to be unveiled on March 24
Volkswagen Taigun SUV to be unveiled on March 24

Volkswagen will reportedly unveil its Taigun SUV in India on March 24. It should be launched sometime around Diwali.

The car shall be based on the MQB A0 IN platform shared with the SKODA KUSHAQ, and shall have an eye-catching look as well as an upmarket cabin. It will be offered with a choice of two petrol engines.

The car will sport a chromed grille

The Volkswagen Taigun will feature a muscular bonnet, a chromed twin-slat grille, silvered skid plates, and sleek headlights with DRLs.

It will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. A window wiper and a full-width taillight will be available on the rear end.

The vehicle will have a length of 4,220mm and a wheelbase of 2,651mm.

It will come with a choice of two engines

The Volkswagen Taigun will be offered with two engine options: a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill that makes 113hp/175Nm and a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol motor that generates 148hp/250Nm. Transmission duties will be managed by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

The vehicle will have a feature-packed cabin

The Volkswagen Taigun will have a spacious 5-seater cabin with leather seats, auto climate control, a dual-tone dashboard, and a multifunctional power steering wheel with cruise control.

It will house a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD will be available to ensure the safety of the passengers.

Volkswagen Taigun: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Volkswagen Taigun in India are likely to be announced closer to launch, which will happen around Diwali this year. However, it is expected to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

