Volkswagen Taigun, with a sporty design and feature-rich cabin, unveiled

Volkswagen Taigun will be available with two BS6-compliant engine choices: a 1.0-liter petrol mill that makes 115hp/175Nm and a 1.5-liter petrol motor that generates 150hp/250Nm. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a 6-speed manual, 6-speed torque converter automatic, and a 7-speed DSG gearbox.
The pricing and availability details of the Volkswagen Taigun in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it should cost around Rs. 10 lakh and will go against rivals like Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster, Kia Seltos, Nissan KICKS, and the Tata Harrier.