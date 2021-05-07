Home / News / Auto News / Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace (facelift) to debut on May 12
Auto

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace (facelift) to debut on May 12

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on May 07, 2021, 06:30 pm
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace (facelift) to debut on May 12

Volkswagen is geared up to launch the facelifted version of its Tiguan Allspace on May 12. The company has also released a teaser, which reveals the sides and rear section of the upcoming SUV.

As per the reports, it will retain the design of the standard Tiguan but with some cosmetic changes, an improved cabin, and a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine.

Here's our roundup.

In this article
Exteriors

It will sport a horizontal slat chrome grille

The facelifted Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace will feature an attractive body, housing a chrome grille with dual horizontal slats, a sculpted bonnet, a wide air dam, and twin exhausts on the rear.

It will also offer LED headlights and wrap-around LED taillights. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, dual-tone ORVMs, and 17- or 18-inch designer alloy wheels.

Information

It could run on a 187hp, 2.0-liter engine

The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace is likely to draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbo-petrol mill that delivers 187hp of maximum power. The motor comes mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox and a 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors

The car will come with new control and assist systems

The Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace (facelift) will offer a spacious 7-seater cabin with leather interiors, a multifunctional steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, and 3-zone automatic climate control.

It will house the company's MIB3 infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options.

For safety, the four-wheeler should offer seven airbags, updated control and assist systems, and a rear-view camera.

Information

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace (facelift): Pricing and availability

Volkswagen is likely to announce the pricing and availability details of the Tiguan Allspace (facelift) on May 12. In India, it should carry some premium over the current-generation model, which is priced at Rs. 34.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Mahindra to launch eKUV100 and eXUV300 in India by 2022
Latest News
Olympics: Indian rower Arjun highlights the strict guidelines in place
Sports
Kartik's 'Dostana 2' exit stemmed from souring relations with Janhvi?
Entertainment
Police Commissioner poses as common man to test police staff
India
Comedian-couple Sugandha Mishra, Sanket Bhosale booked for violating COVID-19 norms
Entertainment
BCCI announces India's squad for WTC final and England Tests
Sports
Latest Auto News
Husqvarna reveals Vektorr concept e-scooter; to be launched in 2022
Auto
MG Astor (ZS Petrol) SUV's first impression: A smart crossover
Auto
Renault announces EV-focused 'Nouvelle Vague' brand strategy; reveals new logo
Auto
Honda Dio is available with Rs. 3,500 cashback: Details here
Auto
Benefits worth Rs. 65,000 on BS6-compliant Tata cars this May
Auto
Trending Topics