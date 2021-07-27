Home / News / Auto News / Volkswagen to launch facelifted Tiguan SUV in the coming months
Volkswagen to launch facelifted Tiguan SUV in the coming months

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 27, 2021, 11:05 am
Volkswagen to launch facelifted Tiguan SUV in the coming months
Launch timeline of Volkswagen Tiguan (facelift) in India revealed

The facelifted Volkswagen Tiguan SUV, which was revealed in March this year, will be launched in India in the coming months. It will make its way to the markets after the Taigun is introduced. As for the highlights, the car sports minor cosmetic updates and has a spacious cabin with lots of technology. It is fueled by a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

The car has a chromed grille and 18-inch wheels

The Volkswagen Tiguan (facelift) has a boxy look, featuring a sculpted hood, a large chromed grille, revised front bumper with triangular fog lamp clusters, and Matrix LED headlights. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights, a window wiper, and a shark-fin antenna are present on the rear section of the car.

It is fueled by a 190hp, 2.0-liter engine

The Volkswagen Tiguan (facelift) is powered by a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, TSI turbo-petrol engine that generates 190hp of maximum power and 320Nm of peak torque. The mill is mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox and a 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system.

A panoramic sunroof and six airbags are offered

The Volkswagen Tiguan (facelift) has a spacious 5-seater cabin with leather seats, 3-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. It packs an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and connected car technology. The safety of the passengers is ensured by six airbags, a Driver Alert System, and hill assist.

Volkswagen Tiguan (facelift): Pricing and rivals

The Volkswagen Tiguan (facelift) is expected to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 26 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The SUV will go against rivals such as the Hyundai TUCSON and Jeep Compass.

Next-generation SsangYong X200 SUV previewed in design sketches

