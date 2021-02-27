Home / News / Auto News / Volkswagen Virtus spotted in India, testing parts for Vento replacement
Volkswagen Virtus spotted in India, testing parts for Vento replacement

Volkswagen Virtus spotted in India, testing parts for Vento replacement

A replacement of the Volkswagen Vento will be launched in India soon.

In the latest development, a test mule of the company's Virtus model has been spotted in India, testing components that might make their way to the upcoming model based on the MQB platform.

It is likely to share its TSI petrol engines with the Taigun.

Here are more details.

Exteriors

The Virtus has an elegant look

The Volkswagen Virtus has a sloping roofline, a narrow chrome-finished grille, sleek headlights, a unique bumper with large fog lamps and DRLs, an upturned boot lip, and Passat-like wide taillights.

On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.

Dimensions-wise, the car has a wheelbase of 2,650mm, boot space of 521-liters, and a length of 4,480mm.

Interiors

It has a spacious tech-loaded cabin

The Volkswagen Virtus offers a spacious cabin with a key-less entry, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters.

It packs a digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity facilities.

For the safety of passengers, the sedan comes with multiple airbags, advanced driver aids, and a parking camera.

Engine

Vento's replacement will get a turbo-petrol engine

The Volkswagen Virtus is available with a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol motor (128.2hp/200Nm), a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol unit (148hp/250Nm), and a 1.6-liter naturally aspirated petrol mill. Transmission choices on the car include a 6-speed automatic and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Meanwhile, the Vento's replacement will come with a 110hp, 1.0-liter TSI turbocharged petrol engine mated to a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Information

India-bound Virtus-based sedan: Pricing and availability

Volkswagen has not announced the pricing and availability details of the upcoming Virtus-based sedan. However, it should be priced at around Rs. 15 lakh and will go against Hyundai Verna, Maruti Ciaz, and the Toyota Yaris.

