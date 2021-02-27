Volkswagen Virtus spotted in India, testing parts for Vento replacement

The Volkswagen Virtus has a sloping roofline, a narrow chrome-finished grille, sleek headlights, a unique bumper with large fog lamps and DRLs, an upturned boot lip, and Passat-like wide taillights.
On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.
Dimensions-wise, the car has a wheelbase of 2,650mm, boot space of 521-liters, and a length of 4,480mm.
Interiors
It has a spacious tech-loaded cabin
The Volkswagen Virtus offers a spacious cabin with a key-less entry, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters.
It packs a digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity facilities.
For the safety of passengers, the sedan comes with multiple airbags, advanced driver aids, and a parking camera.
Engine
Vento's replacement will get a turbo-petrol engine
The Volkswagen Virtus is available with a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol motor (128.2hp/200Nm), a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol unit (148hp/250Nm), and a 1.6-liter naturally aspirated petrol mill. Transmission choices on the car include a 6-speed automatic and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.
Meanwhile, the Vento's replacement will come with a 110hp, 1.0-liter TSI turbocharged petrol engine mated to a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.
Information
India-bound Virtus-based sedan: Pricing and availability
Volkswagen has not announced the pricing and availability details of the upcoming Virtus-based sedan. However, it should be priced at around Rs. 15 lakh and will go against Hyundai Verna, Maruti Ciaz, and the Toyota Yaris.