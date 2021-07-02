Home / News / Auto News / Volvo Concept Recharge EV, with new design language, breaks cover
Volvo Concept Recharge EV, with new design language, breaks cover

Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 02, 2021, 11:13 am
Volvo Concept Recharge EV, with new design language, breaks cover
Volvo reveals its Concept Recharge model

Swedish automaker Volvo has revealed its Concept Recharge model. It previews the company's upcoming electric-only car that will be built on a new platform and succeed the XC90. As for the highlights, the concept SUV has a futuristic design and comes with a host of features. There is also a premium cabin made of sustainable and natural materials. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has a LiDAR scanner and L-shaped taillights

The Volvo Concept Recharge has a sculpted hood, a 'shield' front instead of a grille, 'Thor's Hammer' LED headlights with DRLs, and a Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) scanner mounted on the front of the roof. It is flanked by frameless doors, side-steppers, and designer wheels. Large L-shaped taillights are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Volvo's current electric cars are based on the CMA platform

Volvo currently sells two electric cars: C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge. Both are built on a multi-powertrain CMA platform. However, the XC90's successor previewed by Concept Recharge will be an electric-only model built on a new platform. Details about the powertrain are unknown.

The vehicle offers a Google-based 15.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console

The Volvo Concept Recharge has a spacious cabin made of sustainable materials to evoke "a truly Scandinavian living room feeling." The rear seats have a 'booster cushion' system to increase visibility for children. It packs a vertically mounted 15.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity facilities. The production version should also offer multiple airbags.

Volvo Concept Recharge: Availability

The Volvo Concept Recharge is a concept model and will not be up for grabs. However, it previews the brand's future design language which shall be used on the successor of XC90 as well as the next-generation of EVs from the Swedish marque.

Trending Topics