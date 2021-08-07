Home / News / Auto News / Volvo XC40 Recharge SUV launch postponed due to semiconductor shortage
Volvo XC40 Recharge SUV launch postponed due to semiconductor shortage

Dwaipayan Roy
Volvo XC40 Recharge SUV launch postponed due to semiconductor shortage
Volvo postpones launch of its XC40 Recharge SUV in India

Due to a global shortage of semiconductors, Swedish automaker Volvo has postponed the launch of its XC40 Recharge SUV in India from October 2021 to early 2022. To recall, it was unveiled here this March. As for the highlights, the electric car has a sporty design and a luxurious tech-loaded cabin. It promises a range of 418km per charge. Here's our roundup.

The car has 'Thor's Hammer' headlights and a closed grille

Volvo XC40 Recharge is built on the Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform. The four-wheeler sports a closed front grille housing the Volvo badge, "Thor's Hammer" LED headlamps, L-shaped taillights, and a charging socket on the rear. It is flanked by blacked-out roof rails, B-pillars, ORVMs, and alloy wheels. As for the dimensions, it has a ground clearance of 211mm and a wheelbase of 2,702mm.

It attains a top speed of 180km/h

Volvo XC40 Recharge packs two electric motors and a 78kWh battery pack. The setup delivers a combined output of 402hp/660Nm. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.9 seconds, hit a top speed of 180km/h, and deliver a range of 418km per charge.

A panoramic sunroof and cross-traffic alert system are offered

The Volvo XC40 Recharge has a 5-seater cabin, featuring auto climate control, a Harman Kardon sound system, heated seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. Multiple airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, and a cross-traffic alert system ensure the passengers' safety. The vehicle also packs a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the "Volvo On Call" app and smartphone connectivity.

Volvo XC40 Recharge: Pricing and availability

The Volvo XC40 Recharge sports a price figure of $53,990 (roughly Rs. 40.22 lakh) in the US. The electric SUV will make its way to India as a completely built unit (CBU).

