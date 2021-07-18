WMOTO Xtreme 150i scooter breaks cover in Malaysia: Details here

Last updated on Jul 18, 2021, 12:50 am

WMOTO Xtreme 150i revealed in Malaysia

Malaysian automaker WMOTO has unveiled the Xtreme 150i ADV-inspired scooter in its home country. It is unlikely to debut in India. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has an aggressive look and comes with an LED headlight as well as an LCD instrument console. It draws power from a 149.3cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine paired to a CVT gearbox. Here are more details.

Design

The scooter has a USB charging port and adjustable windscreen

The WMOTO Xtreme 150i has a rugged design, featuring a headlight-mounted front apron, an adjustable windscreen, a stepped-up seat with a pillion grab rail, and an upswept exhaust. The scooter packs an LCD instrument console, a USB charging port, a LED headlight with DRLs, and rides on 14-inch wheels. It has a fuel storage capacity of 11 liters and tips the scales at 143kg.

Information

It is fueled by a 12hp, 149cc engine

The WMOTO Xtreme 150i is powered by a 149.3cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine mated to a CVT gearbox. The mill makes 12.1hp of maximum power at 8,500rpm and 11.8Nm of peak torque at 5,000rpm.

Safety

It is equipped with telescopic front forks

To ensure the rider's safety, the WMOTO Xtreme 150i is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and an adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

WMOTO Xtreme 150i: Pricing and availability

In Malaysia, the WMOTO Xtreme 150i adventure scooter is priced at an equivalent of Rs. 1.70 lakh. The vehicle is unlikely to arrive in India as the company will be unable to price it appropriately here.