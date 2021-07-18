Home / News / Auto News / WMOTO Xtreme 150i scooter breaks cover in Malaysia: Details here
Auto

WMOTO Xtreme 150i scooter breaks cover in Malaysia: Details here

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 18, 2021, 12:50 am
WMOTO Xtreme 150i scooter breaks cover in Malaysia: Details here
WMOTO Xtreme 150i revealed in Malaysia

Malaysian automaker WMOTO has unveiled the Xtreme 150i ADV-inspired scooter in its home country. It is unlikely to debut in India. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has an aggressive look and comes with an LED headlight as well as an LCD instrument console. It draws power from a 149.3cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine paired to a CVT gearbox. Here are more details.

In this article
Design

The scooter has a USB charging port and adjustable windscreen

The WMOTO Xtreme 150i has a rugged design, featuring a headlight-mounted front apron, an adjustable windscreen, a stepped-up seat with a pillion grab rail, and an upswept exhaust. The scooter packs an LCD instrument console, a USB charging port, a LED headlight with DRLs, and rides on 14-inch wheels. It has a fuel storage capacity of 11 liters and tips the scales at 143kg.

Information

It is fueled by a 12hp, 149cc engine

The WMOTO Xtreme 150i is powered by a 149.3cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine mated to a CVT gearbox. The mill makes 12.1hp of maximum power at 8,500rpm and 11.8Nm of peak torque at 5,000rpm.

Safety

It is equipped with telescopic front forks

To ensure the rider's safety, the WMOTO Xtreme 150i is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and an adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

WMOTO Xtreme 150i: Pricing and availability

In Malaysia, the WMOTO Xtreme 150i adventure scooter is priced at an equivalent of Rs. 1.70 lakh. The vehicle is unlikely to arrive in India as the company will be unable to price it appropriately here.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Zero FXE electric motorcycle launched at around Rs. 9 lakh

Latest News

New-generation KTM RC 390 motorbike previewed in spy images

Auto

Here are the notable achievements of Indians at Olympics

Sports

'Don't Wait Up' review: Shakira glows in neon-lit night ocean

Entertainment

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G to cost Rs. 20,000 in India

Technology

Shefali Shah's next directorial 'Happy Birthday Mummyji' releases July 23

Entertainment

Latest Auto News

Harley-Davidson Sportster S bike might be launched in India soon

Auto

Bajaj Pulsar 125 becomes costlier by Rs. 4,600 in India

Auto

Bajaj CT 110, Platina 110 are now Rs. 8,000 costlier

Auto

Mahindra eKUV100 spied testing; India launch expected in 2022

Auto

Ducati India starts accepting bookings for the Multistrada V4 bike

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Benda Greystone BD300-16 cruiser bike breaks cover in China

Auto

SKODA KODIAQ (facelift), with new design and features, breaks cover

Auto

2021 Suzuki GSX-S950 motorbike goes official in Europe

Auto

MASH X-RIDE 650 adventure bike debuts in Europe: Details here

Auto

Latest automobiles News

Zero FXE electric motorcycle launched at around Rs. 9 lakh

Auto

Renault India begins exports of KIGER compact SUV to Nepal

Auto

2022 Formula One racing car, with nifty design improvements, revealed

Auto

Aston Martin Valhalla supercar, with 937hp V8 engine, unveiled

Auto

BMW X1 20i Tech Edition launched at Rs. 43 lakh

Auto
Trending Topics