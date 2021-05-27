This Chinese bike is a rip-off of Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 27, 2021, 12:12 am

Xinshiji Finja 500 bike launched in China

Chinese automaker Xinshiji has launched the Finja 500 motorcycle in its home country. It is unlikely to make its way to India. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler is visually identical to the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R and comes with an LED headlight as well as a digital instrument cluster. It is powered by a 500cc, parallel-twin engine. Here are more details.

Design

The bike sports a raised windshield

The Xinshiji Finja 500 sits on a twin-spar chassis and has an eye-catching design, featuring a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, a raised windscreen, mirror-mounted turn indicators, and a parking light housed in the ram air vent. The bike packs a digital instrument console, an LED headlight, and a sleek taillamp. It rides on designer blacked-out wheels.

Information

It is fueled by a 49hp, 500cc engine

The Xinshiji Finja 500 runs on a 500cc, parallel-twin engine which generates around 49.3hp of power. In comparison, the 2020 Ninja ZX-10R is fueled by a 998cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four mill that makes 200hp of power.

Safety

The two-wheeler has disc brakes on both wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Xinshiji Finja 500 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It is unclear if ABS is available for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the fully-faired motorcycle are taken care of by Showa's Balance Free Fork on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear.

Xinshiji Finja 500: Pricing and availability

In China, the Xinshiji Finja 500 motorcycle carries a price-tag equivalent of Rs. 1.46 lakh. The two-wheeler will not be launched in India as the brand has no presence here.