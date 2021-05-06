Home / News / Auto News / Prior to debut, Yamaha E01 e-scooter revealed in patent images
Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on May 06, 2021, 01:04 pm
Yamaha is likely to unveil the production version of its E01 electric scooter by the end of this year or early-2022.

In the latest development, the two-wheeler's design and features have been revealed in patent applications filed by the company.

It will have a removable seat, a twin-LED headlamp cluster, and a charging socket at the front flanked by LED marker lights.

The scooter will have a stepped-up seat

The Yamaha E01 will have an eye-catching design, featuring a charging socket-mounted front apron, a twin-LED headlamp unit positioned in recesses below the nose, a raised windscreen, and arrowhead-shaped ORVMs.

A stepped-up, single-piece, removable seat with a storage compartment below it will also be available.

It should house a digital instrument console and ride on blacked-out alloy wheels.

A fixed Lithium-ion battery pack will power the vehicle

Under the hood, the Yamaha E01 electric scooter will draw power from an air-cooled DC brushless motor linked to a fixed Lithium-ion battery pack. However, the power and torque figures of the powertrain are yet to be revealed.

Telescopic front forks will handle suspension duties

For ensuring the safety of the rider, the Yamaha E01 electric scooter will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It is unclear whether ABS will be offered for better handling.

Suspension duties on the vehicle will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a twin shocker on the rear end.

The availability details of the Yamaha E01 will be revealed at the time of launch which should take place by early-2022. It is unlikely to be introduced in India anytime soon.

