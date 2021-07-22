Home / News / Auto News / Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid scooter launched at Rs. 70,000
Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid scooter launched at Rs. 70,000

Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jul 22, 2021, 04:54 pm
Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid scooter launched at Rs. 70,000
Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid goes official in India

Yamaha has launched the new Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid scooter in India. It carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 70,000 and is available in drum as well as disc brake variants. The two-wheeler comes with a sporty design, a fuel-injected BS6 engine, and a Smart Motor Generator system that provides power assist when accelerating from stop. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design

It has LED lighting and a digital instrument console

The Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid features an indicator-mounted front apron, a flat-type seat, a pillion grab rail, a flat footboard, and a blacked-out exhaust. It also houses an LED headlamp, LED DRLs, an LED taillight, and a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster with support for Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X app. The two-wheeler is available in up to nine color options, depending upon the variant.

Information

An 8hp, 125cc engine fuels the scooter

The Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid draws power from a BS6-compliant 125cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected motor that generates 8hp of maximum power at 6,500rpm and 10.3Nm of peak torque at 5,000rpm. The Smart Motor Generator system functions as an electric motor to offer power assist.

Safety

It has a combined braking system for improved handling

For the rider's safety, the Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid comes with both disc and drum brake options, along with a combined braking system for improved handling and a side-stand engine cut-off system. Suspension duties on the vehicle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid: Pricing and availability

In India, the Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid is priced at Rs. 70,000 for the Drum brake variant and Rs. 76,530 for the Disc brake model (both prices, ex-showroom). It will be up for grabs by the end of this month.

