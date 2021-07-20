Home / News / Auto News / Yamaha FZ 25's MotoGP Edition launched at Rs. 1.37 lakh
Auto

Yamaha FZ 25's MotoGP Edition launched at Rs. 1.37 lakh

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 20, 2021, 06:31 pm
Yamaha FZ 25's MotoGP Edition launched at Rs. 1.37 lakh
Yamaha FZ 25 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition launched in India

Yamaha has launched the limited-run Monster Energy MotoGP Edition of its FZ 25 motorbike in India. As for the highlights, the motorcycle sports cosmetic changes such as Yamaha MotoGP branding and Monster Energy decals on the fuel tank shrouds and side panels. An ENEOS logo is also present on the fuel tank. However, the features and mechanical specifications remain unchanged. Here are more details.

In this article
Design

The bike offers all-LED lighting and split-style seats

The Yamaha FZ 25 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, split-style seats, a stubby exhaust, and a rear tire-hugger-mounted number plate holder. The bike packs an LCD instrument cluster, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on blacked-out alloy wheels. It has a fuel storage capacity of 14-liter and tips the scales at 153kg.

Information

It runs on a 21hp, 249cc engine

The Yamaha FZ 25 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition draws power from a BS6-compliant 249cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The mill generates 20.5hp of maximum power at 8,000rpm and 20.1Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm.

Safety

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

In terms of safety equipment, the Yamaha FZ 25 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a 7-step adjustable mono-cross unit on the rear end.

Information

Yamaha FZ 25 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition: Pricing

In India, the Yamaha FZ 25 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition carries a price-figure of Rs. 1,36,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi). This version of the quarter-liter naked roadster bike has been introduced in limited numbers.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Hero Glamour Xtec goes official in India at Rs. 79,000

Latest News

'Dial 100' trailer: Neena Gupta seeks revenge in Manoj Bajpayee-starrer

Entertainment

Jeff Bezos successfully flies to space aboard Blue Origin spacecraft

Technology

Decoding the rivalry of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

Sports

Sri Lanka vs India: Charith Asalanka drives SL to 275/9

Sports

Shah Rukh to do cameo for Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3'?

Entertainment

Latest Auto News

Hero Glamour Xtec goes official in India at Rs. 79,000

Auto

2022 Volkswagen Passat Limited Edition marks the end of production

Auto

Ford Figo (automatic) to debut in India on July 22

Auto

Unofficial bookings for BMW C 400 GT open in India

Auto

BMW F 900 XR breaks cover; India launch by 2021-end

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Yamaha FZ-X neo-retro roadster makes way to dealerships: Details here

Auto

Yamaha FZ-X bike debuts in India at Rs. 1.17 lakh

Auto

Unofficial bookings of the Yamaha FZ-X bike open in India

Auto

Yamaha FZ-X could be launched in India on June 18

Auto

Yamaha News

2021 Yamaha MT-09, with many riding aids, debuts in Japan

Auto

2021 Yamaha TRACER 9 GT sports tourer launched in Japan

Auto

Yamaha NMAX 160 launched in a limited-run Star Wars avatar

Auto

Yamaha FZ-X's accessory range revealed: Check prices here

Auto

Yamaha launches Minions-inspired Vinoora 125 scooter in Vietnam

Auto