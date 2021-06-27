Home / News / Auto News / Yamaha FZ-X neo-retro roadster makes way to dealerships: Details here
Yamaha FZ-X neo-retro roadster makes way to dealerships: Details here

Dwaipayan Roy
Yamaha FZ-X neo-retro roadster makes way to dealerships: Details here
Yamaha FZ-X arrives at dealerships; bookings open

The Yamaha FZ-X neo-retro roadster, which was launched in India earlier this month, has started arriving at dealerships. It can be booked by paying a token amount of Rs. 5,000. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a head-turning design and offers many interesting features. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 149cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine linked to a 5-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

Design

The bike is available in three colors

The Yamaha FZ-X has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a stepped-up single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, an upswept exhaust, and an underbelly pan. The bike packs a negative LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, a USB charging socket, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on blacked-out wheels. It is up for grabs in three shades: Metallic Blue, Matte Black, and Matte Copper.

It runs on a 12hp, 149cc engine

The Yamaha FZ-X is powered by a BS6-compliant 149cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 12.4hp at 7,250rpm and a peak torque of 13.3Nm at 5,500rpm. The mill is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

It is equipped with single-channel ABS

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Yamaha FZ-X is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with single-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Yamaha FZ-X: Pricing and offers

In India, the standard Yamaha FZ-X without Bluetooth costs Rs. 1,16,800, while the Bluetooth variant is priced at Rs. 1,19,800 (both prices, ex-showroom). A free G-Shock wristwatch is also being offered to the first 200 customers.

