Auto

Yamaha FZ-X could be launched in India on June 18

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 07, 2021, 04:54 pm
Yamaha FZ-X could be launched in India on June 18
Yamaha FZ-X might debut in India June 18

Japanese automaker Yamaha has sent out invitations for a virtual launch event in India on June 18. The details about the event are still under the wraps but the company is expected to announce its all-new FZ-X bike. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler will have a retro look and shall run on a 149cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine. Here are more details.

In this article
Design

The bike will be offered in at least three colors

The Yamaha FZ-X shall draw styling cues from the XSR 155, which went official in Indonesia last month. It will feature a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a flat-type seat, aluminium-finished brackets, and a raised handlebar. The bike will also pack a rounded headlight and ride on blacked-out wheels. It will be up for grabs in at least three shades: orange, black, and blue.

Information

It will be fueled by a 12hp, 149cc engine

Under the hood, the Yamaha FZ-X will reportedly be powered by a BS6-compliant 149cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that will generate 12.2hp of maximum power. However, the gearbox information is unclear at the moment.

Safety

It will have telescopic front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Yamaha FZ-X will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. For better handling, it may also offer single- or dual-channel ABS. Suspension duties on the motorcycle will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Yamaha FZ-X: Pricing and availability

Details related to the pricing and availability of the Yamaha FZ-X in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it should carry some premium over the FZ FI series, which starts at Rs. 1.08 lakh (ex-showroom).

