Yamaha FZ-X bike debuts in India at Rs. 1.17 lakh

Yamaha launches FZ-X motorbike in India

Japanese automaker Yamaha has launched its FZ-X motorbike in India. Its price starts at Rs. 1,16,800. As for the highlights, the motorcycle has an XSR-inspired look and comes with a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster as well as an all-LED lighting setup. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 149cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine linked to a 5-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

Design

The bike is available in three colors

Yamaha FZ-X has a muscular fuel tank, aluminium-finished brackets, a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, an upswept exhaust, a tall-set handlebar, and a round headlight. The bike offers a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster with support for the Y-Connect app, a USB charger, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on black wheels. It is offered in Matte Copper, Metallic Blue, and Matte Black colors.

Information

It runs on a 12hp, 149cc engine

The Yamaha FZ-X draws power from a BS6-compliant 149cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine linked to a 5-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 12.2hp at 7,250rpm and 13.6Nm of peak torque at 5,500rpm.

Safety

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Yamaha FZ-X is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Yamaha FZ-X: Pricing

In India, the Yamaha FZ-X neo-retro roadster bike carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 1,16,800 and goes up to Rs. 1,19,800 for the Bluetooth-enabled variant (both prices, ex-showroom).