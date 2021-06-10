Home / News / Auto News / Unofficial bookings of the Yamaha FZ-X bike open in India
Unofficial bookings of the Yamaha FZ-X bike open in India

Dwaipayan Roy
Jun 10, 2021
Unofficial bookings of the Yamaha FZ-X bike open in India
Bookings of Yamaha FZ-X open at select dealers

Yamaha is likely to launch its FZ-X bike in India on June 18 and its deliveries should commence in August. In the latest development, select dealerships have unofficially started accepting bookings for the two-wheeler on payment of Rs. 1,000-10,000. As for the highlights, the motorcycle will have a retro design and shall be fueled by a 149cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine. Here are more details.

Design

The bike might offer Bluetooth connectivity

The Yamaha FZ-X will borrow styling cues from the XSR 155. It will sport a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, aluminium-finished brackets, a raised handlebar, and a flat-type seat. The two-wheeler will pack a rounded headlamp and ride on black wheels. A Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster might be available as well. It will be offered in three shades: matte black, matte orange, and silver/gray.

It will run on a 12hp, 149cc engine

Under the hood, the Yamaha FZ-X will draw power from a BS6-compliant 149cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that will generate a maximum power of 12.2hp. However, the gearbox information is currently unavailable.

It will have disc brakes on both the wheels

In terms of safety equipment, the Yamaha FZ-X will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It might also offer ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Yamaha FZ-X: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of Yamaha FZ-X in India will be revealed at the launch event on June 18. However, it is likely to cost around Rs. 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom). Notably, the booking amount will be refunded in case of order cancellation.

