Yamaha reveals custom designed FZ-X cafe racer bike

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jul 24, 2021, 12:49 am

Yamaha commissions custom FZ-X cafe racer bike

Yamaha has revealed a new design of its FZ-X bike. This model is a result of the "Customize FZ-X challenge" announced by the automaker for various auto designers and custom workshops in India. Among the multiple entries, Yamaha has commissioned a yellow-colored cafe racer rendition from Pune-based Autologue Design. It features a redesigned headlamp section, a single saddle, and retro-themed styling.

Design

It offers a full-LED lighting setup

The Yamaha FZ-X custom bike sports a yellow-black color scheme, an updated headlamp fairing, a sloping fuel tank, and a rounded taillight. Rest of the features remain similar to the standard model, including an upswept exhaust, a wide handlebar, and an all-LED lighting setup. The vehicle has a wheelbase of 1,330mm and a kerb weight of 139kg.

Information

A 149cc engine fuels the bike

The Yamaha FZ-X draws power from a 149cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled motor that delivers 12.2hp at 7,250rpm and 13.3Nm of peak torque at 5,500rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety

Disc brakes and single-channel ABS ensure rider's safety

In terms of safety equipment, the Yamaha FZ-X gets disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a 7-step preload adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Yamaha FZ-X: Pricing

In India, the Yamaha FZ-X costs Rs. 1.16 lakh for the standard model and Rs. 1.19 lakh for the Bluetooth version (both prices, ex-showroom). As for the custom bike, we expect to see a prototype model of the same in the coming weeks.