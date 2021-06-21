Home / News / Auto News / Yamaha FZ-X's accessory range revealed: Check prices here
Yamaha FZ-X's accessory range revealed: Check prices here

Harshita Malik
Japanese automaker Yamaha has revealed the list of accessories it is offering for the FZ-X sports bike in India. To recall, the Yamaha FZ-X was launched in the country last week with a starting price-tag of Rs. 1.17 lakh. The 149cc bike is available in two variants - one with a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster and one without it. Here are more details.

Additional components of the Yamaha FZ-X include LED turn indicators which are priced at Rs. 1,490 for a pair. The company is also selling chrome-finished mirrors at Rs. 800 and a dual-tone seat cover at Rs. 300. A large pillion footrest, a tank pad, and a motorcycle cover are also being offered at Rs. 400 each.

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Yamaha FZ-X features a muscular fuel tank, a single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, a pillion grab rail, and a rounded headlight. It also offers a digital instrument system, a power socket, an LED headlight as well as taillight, and 17-inch alloy wheels. The two-wheeler has a kerb weight of 139kg and a fuel capacity of 10-liter.

The Yamaha FZ-X is powered by a 149cc, 4-stroke, air-cooled motor that produces 12.2hp of power at 7,250rpm and 13.3Nm of peak torque at 5,500rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox.

For the safety of the rider, the Yamaha FZ-X is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front end and a 7-step adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear side.

In India, the Yamaha FZ-X is priced at Rs. 1.17 lakh for the Standard model and Rs. 1.20 lakh for the Bluetooth-enabled version (both prices, ex-showroom).

