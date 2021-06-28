Home / News / Auto News / 2021 Yamaha MT-09, with many riding aids, debuts in Japan
Auto

2021 Yamaha MT-09, with many riding aids, debuts in Japan

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 28, 2021, 12:25 am
2021 Yamaha MT-09, with many riding aids, debuts in Japan
Yamaha launches new MT-09 bike in Japan

Yamaha has launched the new-generation MT-09 motorbike in Japan. It is available in an SP variant as well. As for the highlights, the motorcycle has a head-turning look and comes with a 3.5-inch digital instrument cluster as well as a full-LED setup for lighting. It is powered by an 888cc inline 3-cylinder, water-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

In this article
Design

The bike is available in four shades

Yamaha MT-09 has a muscular fuel tank, single-piece seat, underbelly exhaust, and golden-colored front forks. It packs a 3.5-inch digital instrument cluster, a full-LED lighting setup, and rides on designer wheels. The standard model is available in Pastel Dark Gray, Matte Dark Gray Metallic 6, and Deep Purplish Blue Metallic C shades, while the SP variant is offered in a Black Metallic X color.

Information

It is fueled by a 120hp, 888cc engine

The Yamaha MT-09 draws power from an 888cc, inline 3-cylinder, water-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 119.6hp at 10,000rpm and 93Nm of peak torque at 7,000rpm. The motor is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

It has several riding aids

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Yamaha MT-09 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS, traction control, and cruise control. It also offers four riding modes. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a swingarm on the rear end.

Pocket-pinch

Yamaha MT-09: Pricing and availability

In Japan, the Yamaha MT-09 costs JPY 1,100,000 (around Rs. 7.36 lakh) and will be up for grabs from August 26, while the SP variant is priced at JPY 1,265,000 (roughly Rs. 8.46 lakh) and will be sold there from July 28. The company is planning to sell 1,400 units of both the two-wheelers in the country every year.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
SKODA ENYAQ SPORTLINE iV SUV, with cosmetic changes, breaks cover

Latest News

UEFA Euro 2020, Czech Republic stun Netherlands: Records broken

Sports

Max Verstappen wins the Styrian Grand Prix: Records broken

Sports

Domestic violence: Mumbai Police registers case against actor Karan Mehra

Entertainment

Crude bomb found in Jammu after drone attack at airport

India

BMW R 1300 GS adventure bike previewed in spy shots

Auto

Latest Auto News

Volkswagen India teases production-ready Taigun SUV, India launch imminent

Auto

Maruti Suzuki dealerships commence bookings for 2021 Celerio; launch tipped

Auto

Maserati India opens MC20 bookings, to be delivered next year

Auto

Prior to unveiling, Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV previewed in spy photos

Auto

Volvo announces a subscription program for its cars in India

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Yamaha FZ-X bike debuts in India at Rs. 1.17 lakh

Auto

Yamaha XSR125 bike, with a 124cc engine, goes official

Auto

2021 Yamaha MT-25 and MT-03 bikes launched in Japan

Auto

2021 Yamaha MT-25, with 250cc parallel-twin engine, launched in Indonesia

Auto