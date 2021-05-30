Home / News / Auto News / Yamaha Sniper 155 scooter launched in the Philippines: Details here
Yamaha Sniper 155 scooter launched in the Philippines: Details here

Dwaipayan Roy
Japanese automaker Yamaha has launched its Sniper 155 sports scooter in the Philippines. A 155R variant is available as well. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a YZF-R1-inspired look and comes with a negative LCD instrument cluster as well as full-LED lighting. It draws power from a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. Here are more details.

The scooter comes in four shades

The Yamaha Sniper 155 has an indicator-mounted front apron, a stepped-up single-piece seat, and an upswept exhaust. The 155R variant also gets a smart key system and a 12V power socket. The scooter packs a negative LCD instrument cluster, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on designer wheels. It is available in Yellow Hornet, Race Blue, Matte Titan, and Black Raven shades.

It is fueled by an 18hp, 155cc engine

The Yamaha Sniper 155 is powered by a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 17.9hp at 9,500rpm and a peak torque of 14.4Nm at 8,000rpm.

It has disc brakes on both wheels

To make sure that the riders are safe, the Yamaha Sniper 155 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front as well as rear wheels. However, there seems to be no ABS for better handling on roads. Suspension duties on the sports scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Yamaha Sniper 155: Pricing and availability

In the Philippines, the Yamaha Sniper 155 carries a price tag of PHP 1,14,900 (roughly Rs. 1.74 lakh) while the 155R variant sports a price figure of PHP 1,20,900 (approximately Rs. 1.83 lakh). It is unlikely to be introduced in India.

