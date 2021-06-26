2021 Yamaha TRACER 9 GT sports tourer launched in Japan

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jun 26, 2021, 01:05 am

Based on the MT-09, Yamaha has launched the 2021 TRACER 9 GT motorbike in Japan. It will be up for grabs there from July 28 onwards. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has an aggressive look and comes with a colored TFT instrument cluster as well as an LED headlamp. It is fueled by an 888cc, water-cooled engine. Here are more details.

Design

The bike is available in three colors

The 2021 Yamaha TRACER 9 GT has a muscular fuel tank, a split-style seat, an underbelly exhaust, a tall windscreen, and knuckle guards. The bike offers a 3.5-inch color TFT instrument cluster, an 18-liter fuel tank, a twin-lens LED headlamp, and rides on lightweight aluminium wheels. It is available in Bluish White Metallic 2, Matte Dark Gray Metallic A, and Vividred Solid K colors.

Information

It is fueled by a 118hp, 888cc engine

The 2021 Yamaha TRACER 9 GT draws power from an 888cc, inline, 3-cylinder, water-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 118hp at 10,000rpm and 93Nm of peak torque at 7,000rpm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

It has many electronic riding aids

In terms of safety equipment, the 2021 Yamaha TRACER 9 GT is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS, cruise control, traction control, and four riding modes. Suspension duties on the sports touring bike are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a swingarm on the rear end.

Information

2021 Yamaha TRACER 9 GT: Pricing and availability

In Japan, the 2021 Yamaha TRACER 9 GT carries a price-tag of JPY 1,452,000 (around Rs. 9.74 lakh) and only 1,000 units of the bike will be sold there annually. Its debut in India seems unlikely.