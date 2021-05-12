Yamaha XSR125 bike, with a 124cc engine, goes official

Yamaha unveils XSR125 bike in Europe

Japanese automaker Yamaha has unveiled its XSR125 neo-retro motorcycle in Europe. It is unlikely to make its way to India. As for the highlights, the bike has a sporty look and comes with a digital instrument cluster as well as a full-LED setup for lighting. It draws power from a 124cc, liquid-cooled, SOHC engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

The bike is available in three shades

Yamaha XSR125 is based on the same platform as the MT-125 and R125. It has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a flat-type seat, an upswept exhaust, and a rounded headlight. It comes in three shades: Redline, Tech Black, and Impact Yellow. The bike has an LCD instrument cluster, a full-LED lighting setup, blacked-out wheels, an 11-liter fuel tank, and weighs 140kg.

It is fueled by a 15hp, 124cc engine

The Yamaha XSR125 draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 124cc, liquid-cooled, SOHC engine with Variable Valve Actuation that makes 14.7hp of maximum power and 11.5Nm of peak torque. The mill is linked to a 6-speed constant mesh gearbox.

It has 37mm USD forks on the front

To make sure that the riders are safe, the Yamaha XSR125 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the roadster bike are taken care of by 37mm USD forks on the front side and a swingarm on the rear end.

The pricing details of the Yamaha XSR125 are yet to be revealed but it will go on sale in Europe in the first week of June. The motorcycle is unlikely to be launched in India.