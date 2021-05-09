Home / News / Auto News / Yamaha working on XSR125 roadster; to debut in Europe first
Yamaha working on XSR125 roadster; to debut in Europe first

Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on May 09, 2021, 08:00 pm
Yamaha working on XSR125 roadster; to debut in Europe first

Japanese automaker Yamaha is working on a neo-retro roadster motorcycle called the XSR125. It will initially be up for grabs in Europe. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler will have an XSR155-inspired look and should come with a digital instrument console as well as a full-LED lighting setup. Under the hood, it will run on 125cc, single-cylinder engine. Here are more details.

Design

The bike should sport a rounded headlight

The Yamaha XSR125 will sit on a diamond frame and should have a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a flat-type seat, an upswept exhaust, and a rounded headlight flanked by eye-shaped turn indicators. The bike is likely to pack a digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and should ride on designer wheels. It is expected to be 10mm taller than the XSR155.

Information

It will run on a 15hp, 125cc engine

The Yamaha XSR125 will draw power from a 125cc, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 15.2hp and 11.5Nm of peak torque. The mill will be linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

Disc brakes on both the wheels will ensure safety

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Yamaha XSR125 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. Single-channel ABS is also likely to be available for better handling. Suspension duties on the motorbike should be taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Yamaha XSR125: Availability

The availability details of the Yamaha XSR125 will be announced at the time of launch. However, it should debut in the European markets first. The bike is not likely to come to India.

